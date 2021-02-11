Letters to the Editor: Move teachers to the front of the line for COVID-19 vaccine

As a 64-year-old general surgeon working as a first responder at Roper St. Francis Healthcare, I feel obligated to advocate for moving teachers to the front of the vaccine line.

Given my age, exposure and essential skills, I gladly received one of the first vaccines in the Lowcountry.

Teachers are essential. Their exposure is enormous and is greater than mine as a doctor responding to emergency consultations, even at our busiest times of the day.

Teachers have in-person interaction with their students, which leaves them at risk of getting the coronavirus.

As an older doctor, I understand the potential bad outcome from COVID-19, both from a personal and professional level.

Still, teachers of all ages should be given priority for vaccination over those 65 and older who can protect themselves by practicing social distancing or working from home.

HENRY WEST

Center Street

Mount Pleasant

Impeachment a waste

I’m old enough not to use the term “stupid” lightly. But what is to be gained by a trial in the impeachment process of Donald Trump?

Politicians on both sides of the aisle who suffered through his four years certainly have axes to grind.

Some may think a trial is “winnable” in that a conviction would result in the denial of Trump’s ability to ever again run for public office.

That’s about all that can be expected.

But who really thinks that 67 senators hold that much animus toward a president who did have some successes like minority employment records, rebalancing trade agreements, the Abraham Accord and a reinvigorated, more capable military?

So the trial comes down to an act of revenge and recrimination.

How does this political theater fit with the notions of unity and healing so prominent in President Joe Biden’s vocabulary?

If they persist in this frivolous Kabuki dance, our politicians will rightly deserve to be characterized as “stuck on stupid.”

JAMIE GOUGH

Camp Road

Charleston

Do the right thing

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

The origin of this quote is often attributed to Edmund Burke.

A similar entreaty may be found in the Bible in James 4:17, “So whoever knows the right thing to do and fails to do it, for him it is a sin.”

These are especially pertinent sayings now due to repeated false claims by many that the results of the 2020 presidential election were fraudulent.

This issue could be resolved easily. Congress should verify to the American people that the election was indeed legitimate.

This has been substantiated many times by both the courts and numerous election officials.

It is beyond disturbing that Republican leaders are only concerned about serving their own interests.

I pray that this is not what our divided country has devolved into, and that those who know the right thing to do will not fail to do it.

LLEWELLYN MOORE

Dorchester Avenue

Summerville

Mask ticket revenue

If you find yourself walking along Upper King Street late on a Saturday night, you may notice city officials fining individuals for not wearing masks while on the sidewalk.

You also may notice that these tickets are being given right outside of at-capacity bars, where hundreds of patrons wait in line to cram into a place where, inside no one is wearing a mask except employees.

As residents, are we to believe that these citations are given out for our public safety?

Surely the real threat to public safety lies just a few feet away, where hundreds gather maskless in these establishments with no capacity restrictions to abide by.

This cash grab is nothing new. Last summer, Sullivan's Island beachgoers were free to sit on a towel on the sand but were fined if one dared to bring a chair or a “shade device.”

Many may also remember seeing King Street lined with officers who were quick to ticket students for drinking-related offensives, while a few blocks north, cars and homes were being broken into (and still are) with regularity without an officer in site.

Let’s connect the dots: Can we think of the common element?

I make no argument for or against ubiquitous mask wearing. I simply just find it offensive when city officials add revenue under the guise of public health and safety.

RYAN GOER

Portside Way

Charleston

Secret to success

If you wish to live long and well, do your best to make yourself valuable for the people and the world.

WILLIAM MOORE

Chisolm Road

Johns Island