Letters to the Editor: Mount Pleasant needs to pay for Shem Creek garage and move on

I agree with the July 23 Post and Courier editorial that Mount Pleasant should settle this ridiculous, overlitigated tempest concerning the Shem Creek garage.

The structure was built at the behest of Mount Pleasant Town Council under an agreement to pay $185,000 per year for 15 years.

That would amount to accrued payments totalling $2,775,000 by the end of the 15-year contracted period.

Currently, the town has been ordered to pay the Shem Creek Development Group $2.6 million, plus the always ubiquitous legal fees.

So what’s the problem? Pay it. Pay the legal fees now, since most attorneys desperately need the funds to pay for their vacation homes and boats.

Then pay the group the revised amount of $173,333.33 per year for the next 15 years.

For our Town Council, that annual disbursement would barely raise an eyebrow nor affect the budget.

Plus, council is way too distracted deciding how many more acres of prime woodland to destroy for construction of new overpriced single-family homes.

Pay it and move on.

KEVIN HLDRETH

Law Lane

Mount Pleasant

Reject ‘eco-resort’ plans

I enjoyed reading the excellent July 22 Post and Courier article by Emily Williams concerning the effort to develop Bay Point Island as an “eco-resort.”

That sounds like an oxymoron.

I found it ironic that the European investor, who is the principle owner, wants to educate guests about ecology in a building that will be built on an ecologically sensitive barrier island.

I would hardly think that a development with proposed 50 villas, wellness centers, restaurants and a cooking school would pass the smell test for an “eco-resort.”

I encourage the Beaufort County Zoning Board to reject plans for this development on such an ecologically fragile barrier island.

PETER DODDS

Bayview Drive

Mount Pleasant

Horse tragedy

Like so many, I was appalled to watch the video of Old South Carriage Company’s horse run amok.

I’ll leave it to others to express shock, since this is not the first or second, but at least the third such incident to unfold recently along this block where pedestrians of all sorts congregate and travel daily.

The second scare was on a Sunday morning last year, when a horse bolted down Laurens Street after becoming spooked while passing a neighbor cleaning garden furniture. After quite the commotion, the driver was finally able to halt the cart near Anson Street.

The first scare looms larger in memory, involving as it did a cart full of tourists with faces progressively registering more alarm as the driver struggled to gain control of the bolting horse. This was during midday rush hour on East Bay Street. It was heading south through the treacherous intersection with Laurens.

The sight was so unnerving, I pulled over and asked the driver once he was finally able to control and stop the cart on East Bay why he was even traveling on that stretch, especially in such traffic. His answer? “Because Joe Riley says I can.”

Trotting out the shopworn, self-serving “family business” tag should not repeatedly trigger a free pass.

Charleston has long deserved a better and different answer, one that includes fully effective, comprehensive regulation, with the spine and budget to ensure vigorous enforcement.

GEORGIAMEAGHER

Alexander Street

Charleston

A simple reminder

Four letters to remind us and four simple acts that we can do to slow down the spread of the coronavirus:

M: Make sure to wear a mask indoors at stores, restaurants and outside around others when unable to be 6 feet apart.

A: Avoid the elderly and those with higher health risks.

S: Sanitize by either washing your hands with soap and water or using hand sanitizer.

K: Keep your distance! Limit face-to-face contact

It is not nuclear science, just common sense.

Please do your part to make common sense more common.

LINDA BERGMAN

Willowick Court

Mount Pleasant

Troops protect property

I offer a rebuttal to a July 22 letter writer who made comments about federal troops in Portland.

I find it incredulous that any American would voice the comment “America betrayal” when federal troops are protecting federal property from rioters.

These are rioters, not protesters.

NICK HOWARD

Hedera Court

Summerville