First, my congratulations to the four newly elected members of the Mount Pleasant Town Council.

I look forward to seeing the results of your respective visions for Mount Pleasant, from the Old Village to “North” Mount Pleasant. This election cycle has been interesting to say the least.

I had the honor of serving on the Citizens Forum for the 10-year Comprehensive Plan. Despite some of the naysaying, the Comprehensive Plan was facilitated and developed in an effective, efficient and cordial manner despite some differences among the forum members.

I urge Town Council to complete its work and approve the Comprehensive Plan. There is significant work to be done, with direct citizen involvement and feedback, before anything in the plan will come to fruition.

In relation to the plan, I learned that citizens are fortunate to have a professional and competent town staff that does its due diligence before anything goes to a board or commission and the Town Council for a vote.

All town employees are, by and large, dedicated to the citizenry. They have my confidence and appreciation.

BRUCE KOEDDING

Rivertowne Parkway

Mount Pleasant

Impeachment speech

On Jan. 16, 1999, Lindsey Graham, then a 43-year-old, three-term Republican congressman, stood on the floor of the Senate and made a striking proclamation about what it meant to impeach a president. The president in question was Bill Clinton.

Graham said, “You don’t even have to be convicted of a crime to lose your job in this constitutional republic if this body determines that your conduct as a public official is clearly out of bounds in your role. Impeachment is not about punishment. Impeachment is about cleansing the office. Impeachment is about restoring honor and integrity to the office.”

So, why haven’t Sens. Graham and Tim Scott applied this same standard to President Donald Trump?

After all, Donald Trump has held numerous untranscribed meetings with hostile foreign adversaries, which is treasonous behavior. Long after the Mueller report, Trump continues to obstruct justice by blocking White House officials from testifying in impeachment hearings.

And now he is alleged to have extorted Ukraine to investigate an American citizen for his personal gain.

It’s high time for the GOP and Sens. Graham and Scott to hold Trump accountable for conduct unbecoming the office of the president.

BRENDA WEITZEL

Farmhill Drive

Summerville

Project needs feedback

DOT put forth two proposals for public comment on the S.C. Highway 61 project. They ended up choosing one that allowed for no public comment. Regardless of whether you like the outcome, the process stinks of impropriety.

DOT should open up the final proposal for public feedback.

LARRY MARAS

Bertram Road

Summerville