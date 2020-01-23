Impartiality by all

A Jan. 22 Post and Courier letter writer bemoans the fact that Sen. Lindsey Graham’s public statements indicate that he will not be an impartial juror in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, and that Sen. Graham should recuse himself.

I find it more than strange that this same writer gives the Democratic senators who have repeatedly pronounced the president guilty a pass.

I guess it depends upon whose ox is being gored.

Justice for all

Now that the Senate has received the articles of impeachment, I expect a real and complete trial, including pertinent witnesses such as former White House attorney Don McGahn, acting chief of staff and OMB director Mick Mulvaney, and former national security adviser John Bolton, etc., and the admission of new evidence and documents.

I expect the Senate to adhere to and honor the Constitution of the United States of America, and the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

Contrition over bluster

It seems to me the president would be better served by contrition rather than bluster. Perhaps he is already committed to bluster.

MLK’s work unfinished

The Jan. 20 Post and Courier editorial on Martin Luther King Jr. should shake everyone down to their bootstraps.

Charleston, the most sought-after tourist destination in America and most notorious slave port of entry, should and can be the beacon of equality in the land of the free.

That high performing schools are predominately white and struggling schools are black is unacceptable. That infant mortality for blacks is double that for whites, that the prison population is predominately black is a tragedy.

I ask, “What is wrong with this picture?” With the riches in this city, certainly we can readily correct this disparity. We in the Charleston region are in a rich area. Look around at all the wealth, Mercedes, BMWs, Volvos, million-dollar homes.

Imagine any student coming out of Charleston or, better yet, South Carolina being sought after as a superior citizen for any vocation.

Finally, please remember that in this world, in this country, in this city of Charleston, we are all responsible for each other.

Methodist breakup

With apologies to J. Turnbull Spicknall, my former minister and an orator and spiritualist of the first order, putting lipstick on a pig does little to make it more smooch-worthy.

Calling a dispute over bigotry, prejudice and exclusion a Methodist brouhaha does nothing to make the denomination more venerable or less hateful. The Jan. 7 Post and Courier’s front-page article to make a despicable attitude seem holy does little to benefit any of the parties involved.

If, as they claim, they believe their God made each of us, what is their rationale for rejecting some of us? How is this different from “separate but equal”? Do South Carolina Methodists believe the tenets of their faith, or do they simply want a public attaboy for their “reasonableness”?

It appears there are parts of the “Holy City” where holiness takes a back seat to sanctimoniousness and self-congratulation. It makes my decision to leave the UMC in 2000 look like a prescient move in a saner direction.

Charitable benefits

While it may be a minority opinion, all charity involvement can be viewed as selfish. Regardless of the good feeling one gets by supporting a favored cause, it could be agreed that benefits to the donor include:

1. More can be learned about an area of interest;

2. New relationships and friends can come from the involvement.

Doctor office visits

If you are late for a medical appointment by a certain time, some practices will cancel that appointment and charge you as a no-show.

But if you arrive on time at a practice and the doctor is delayed due to surgery and you have to wait an hour past your appointment time, nothing is done. Time is valuable.

I feel it is the medical office’s obligation to advise patients and allow them the option of rescheduling.

