I absolutely believe in the Second Amendment. My problem is the ease with which assault weapons are purchased, or why they are necessary at all.

A couple of reasons gun enthusiasts give for keeping them around is for hunting and target practice.

I was trained in the Marine Corps to hit a 20-inch target at 500 yards or a 10-inch target at 300 yards with an M14 rifle.

It occurs to me that if people need an AK-47 assault rifle to shoot a deer or rabbit or a target, it doesn’t say much for their marksmanship.

TERRY L. RYAN

Gunclub Road

Charleston

Better than this

This past weekend our country was rocked to the core with the tragedy of El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

More than 30 innocent lives were slaughtered by evil young men who were fueled by hate and pure bigotry.

The leadership from the White House has instigated much of the hateful negativity that gives these killers a reason to act.

Our nation is better than this, and we must act right now.

Guns kill people. Not video games. And not all mentally ill people kill or buy weapons. Let’s be real.

Let’s vote out of office all the politicians who have been bought by the NRA.

Safe gun laws should be passed, and then, maybe, we can start to feel safe again. The healing must begin soon. God bless all those lost souls. Vote intelligently in 2020.

JEANNE WOODS

Barfield Street

Daniel Island

Gun violence

Words are difficult. Again. We pretend to have some dialogue around stemming our epidemic of gun violence.

Cultivating hate here in our country is no different than the cultivation of hate in other countries that we are so quick to condemn.

I urge Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott and Rep. Ralph Norman to get the NRA out of the way and do the job the majority of the citizens of our country want to be done.

But no. We will see the tap dancing, and smoke and mirrors, and time will pass.

Until yet again shots will ring out and our citizens will die by a weapon of war.

And the whole ridiculous process will start over.

Is this how you define a great America?

CAROL DEACON

Blakeley Walk

Rock Hill

To all politicians

In America, the “greatest country in the world,” they are selling bulletproof backpacks for kids.

Think about that for a minute. Say it to yourself. Grammar school kids, high school kids, college kids. Bulletproof backpacks!

Stunning what you have let this country become.

BOBBY HARTIN

Markfield Drive

Charleston

Turn your backs

For the residents in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, it is time to turn your backs.

While the problem of hate in our country is not new, nor relegated strictly to this president, he does indeed embody the steaming vent of rage.

Neither he nor any of this nation’s people should be allowed to casually spew violence, nor condone it.

Do you have any doubt that his appearance in your city is only for a positive photo op for himself? Or that it may incite further violence?

So I suggest, and ask, that if he should make the decision to come to your city, that you, as the citizens and true proponents for your city, greet him wherever his motorcade might take him by simply turning your backs to him.

Send the message that you will work with your friends and neighbors to heal. And that cynical photo ops merely feed on your grief.

MARY JANE SEDOROWITZ

Brandywine Drive

Summerville

We are prisoners

I feel like I am a prisoner.

Mass shootings. Flags at half staff. Tariffs. More tariffs. Almost all administration appointees are short term or temporary.

A president elected by less than half the people. A Republican Party unwilling to even consider any major bills.

When I left a building Monday that had a flag at half staff, an older man whom I had never seen before said, “I’m glad I’m old.”

I’m not glad I’m old. I have children and grandchildren. And we are all prisoners.

BARBARA MEASTER

Bent Twig

Johns Island

Officials’ inaction

As a teacher, I am addressing the inaction of some of our elected officials, as well as our citizenry. While mass shootings are justifiably of concern, there are hundreds of other shootings that occur daily.

Domestic violence, suicide and urban violence also take a toll on victims, families and communities. Children in particular experience trauma from the violence in their neighborhoods.

This translates into an inability to learn, which perpetuates the cycle of poverty.

Across television, radio and social media, a variety of opinions address how we solve the mass-shooting crisis in our nation. The entire nation would indeed benefit from universal background checks and extreme risk protection orders. Research indicates these policies save lives. However, this is only a small piece of the puzzle.

Citizens must be willing to support programs that address the needs of communities of color disproportionately affected by gun violence. These programs possess a specific aptitude for response. The same is true of groups that address suicide prevention and domestic violence.

As a nation, we must admit that we are in this fight together and work to support all victims of gun violence.

LORI CARTER

Hanover Court

Indian Land

Wetlands plan

In the 1950s, the city Playground Department played youth basketball games in the old Fair Building on Hagood Avenue, across from Johnson Hagood Stadium.

If you stepped out of the building’s south side door, there was a large oak tree, then nothing but marsh, which extended all the way from the Fair Building, south to the rear of the commercial properties on Spring Street, then westward to the Ashley River.

This marsh was instrumental in draining the western section of the city. After the city filled it in as a dump, all that’s left of that vast expanse is the small estuary encompassing what is now considered Gadsden Creek.

I recently walked along the creek leading from just off Lockwood Drive over to Hagood Avenue. To me, the creek looks fairly substantial until it nears Hagood where it becomes a fair-size marshy area, and seems considerably more than the “roughly four acres” specified in a recent Post and Courier article about WestEdge’s plans.

The recent extra high tides (6.6 feet plus) flooded Hagood Avenue from Fishburne south to the parking garage. I understand WestEdge plans to keep the tidal effect out of that low area. However, planning to fill any low area seems to run contrary to the recommendations of the Dutch Dialogues people. I hope WestEdge has top-notch thinkers, planners, engineers and a bit of magic, so as not to exacerbate any flooding problems in that area.

I understand the theoretical principle of mitigation on paper, but I don’t see how procuring a few acres near Summerville is any help in filling wetlands on the peninsula. Mother Nature doesn’t read the fine print.

JERRY McMAHON

Tradd Street

Charleston