Due to advances in technology and our abundant resources, America produces more oil and gas than any nation in the world today. Our country is fortunate to have discovered substantial reserves of clean, low-cost natural gas, and developed technologies to safely use and move them. This has led to decreased energy costs and boosted manufacturing and investment across the country.

In many ways, natural gas has fueled our economic growth over the past decade. It has also stabilized the world by allowing the United States to be less dependent on foreign sources of energy while enabling our gas exports to become a reliable alternative source for other nations.

Unfortunately, South Carolina has not seen as much benefit from this trend. Although natural gas use for generating electricity in South Carolina has tripled in the past decade, we lack the pipelines and infrastructure needed to better take advantage of this resource.

As our state continues to grow and we work to attract investment, expand our economy and create new jobs, this will become a bigger and bigger impediment.

We need leadership from our federal, state and local elected officials to support energy infrastructure, including pipelines, transmission lines and other infrastructure projects.

Regrettably, many of these projects become politicized, often by national groups with extreme agendas. Of course, we believe that all of us should be good stewards of the environment, but we also understand that the technology does not yet exist for us to make an easy transition to renewable-only sources for energy, and it will not exist for many years.

Therefore, we should be looking for ways to use cleaner energy more efficiently, and that includes the use of natural gas.

Whether in South Carolina or elsewhere in the country, we must ensure that we are able to meet our nation’s needs and provide reliable, affordable energy. That means resisting those who seek to politicize energy projects. America’s air has become cleaner while our population has increased thanks to natural gas and other improvements in energy. Let’s make sure that we keep the positive momentum going.

TED PITTS

President and CEO

South Carolina Chamber of Commerce

Gervais Street

Columbia

SARA HAZZARD

President and CEO

South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance

Bull Street

Columbia

Koch Money

On Sept. 23, I attended an excellent forum on “the costs, risks and impacts of sea level rise,” which the Coastal Conservation League organized at the College of Charleston.

The featured speakers, Gilbert M. Gaul and Orrin H. Pilkey, gave well-researched presentations illustrated with striking slides that were enough to scare the living daylights out of any Charlestonian and homeowner in attendance.

From what we saw and heard, it was obvious that the inundation of the East Coast is inevitable, and its big population hubs from Boston to Miami are doomed.

A formidable sea wall is the only thing that will save Miami Beach and, consequently, it will no longer have a beach.

During the Q&A that followed the unsettling lectures, I asked a question that has been rolling around in my mind for several years.

I asked why the College of Charleston takes money from the most notorious climate-change denier in the world, Charles Koch.

“As early as 1991 ... when George H.W. Bush announced that he would support a treaty to limit carbon emissions,” Charles Koch and his Cato Institute decided to thwart all limits on carbon by opposing the science behind climate change, according to Christopher Leonard’s 2019 book, “Kochland.”

According to Greenpeace, from 1997-2017, Koch family foundations spent $127 million funding climate-change denial.

I rephrase the question: Why is the College of Charleston, which is in

such a precarious spot, taking money from a multibillionaire climate-change denier?

MATTHEW TEMME

Certificate Court

Charleston

Support Delcioppo

There are two known candidates vying for the Charleston City Council seat being vacated by Gary White. One of those candidates is Marie Delcioppo.

In her capacity as president of the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association, Delcioppo has demonstrated a level of leadership that strongly suggests she is capable of handling responsibilities at a broader level for the city of Charleston.

We have been very fortunate on Daniel Island to have had a succession of neighborhood association presidents who have served the residents of the island well.

Delcioppo has built on their success and continues to assess each issue brought to her attention with a balanced view of the pros and cons without favoring any particular constituency.

If there is one thing that has set Delcioppo apart, it is her excellent communication skills.

Her focus on serving the community has been, and continues to be, exemplary. Charleston will be well served by electing Marie Delcioppo to Charleston City Council so the citizenry at large can benefit from her leadership.

BOB SAUER

Beresford Creek Street

Daniel Island

Strong women

I was saddened to learn about the recent deaths of two strong women, both of whom I have admired over the years: Anne Rivers Siddons and Cokie Roberts.

Mrs. Siddons was a favorite author of mine, and I read many of her novels.

One of the first was “Colony,” which took place on the Maine coast, a place Mrs. Siddons truly loved. I have visited there many times, and it continues to be one of my favorites as well.

I wasn’t surprised to read in her obituary that “she was known for her grace, southern gentility and generous heart.”

As I enjoyed her books, I imagined her being just this type of woman.

When I saw Cokie Roberts, a respected journalist, on TV reporting the news or a special event, she seemed to report whatever it was in an honest, straightforward and, at times, compassionate way, particularly if the news was devastating.

In a recent interview, she said: “We are our mother’s daughters, insisting on enjoying life. Mothers are friends, mothering and taking care of someone or something joyously for quite some time.”

She was asked how she would like to be remembered.

She said, “As a mother, wife, grandmother and friend of people I love very much.”

Both of these strong, wonderful women are fine examples of lives well-lived.

PATTI ROUSE

Wando Farms

Awendaw