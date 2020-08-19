Letters to the Editor: More funds for hunger legislation needed

There is an urgent need for additional investments in federal nutrition programs for our Lowcountry neighbors during this unprecedented pandemic.

The Senate’s COVID-19 stimulus package, the HEALS Act, doesn’t include a requested 15% increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. SNAP is the nation’s best defense against hunger, proven to lift Americans, and especially children, out of food insecurity during economic downturns.

In the Lowcountry Food Bank’s 10-county service area, an increased demand for food continues.

Feeding America, the Lowcountry Food Bank’s umbrella organization, estimates that 4 in 10 people served by food banks are newcomers. We cannot do it alone. We need the federal government’s help.

We also urge lawmakers to support the Emergency Food Assistance Program and ensure food banks can continue to serve people in need by increasing funding by $500 million.

In addition, food banks nationwide will need $543 million to cover rent/lease costs and purchase of assets like trucks, trailers and refrigerators.

We urge elected officials to extend and improve Pandemic-EBT. With many school districts holding only virtual classes, this extension will ensure food-insecure children are properly fed when school buildings are closed.

We greatly appreciate all of the support that our elected officials have provided to Lowcountry Food Bank, and we hope they will consider these requests to ensure South Carolina families can put food on the table.

PAT WALKER

President and CEO

Lowcountry Food Bank

Azalea Drive

Charleston

Earth Fare returns

The Earth Fare store in West Ashley recently reopened under new ownership.

I must say I was pleasantly surprised. I was a loyal customer of the old store and a little apprehensive that it wouldn’t be the same. Well, it wasn’t, but in a good way.

I noticed a big increase in the amount of organic produce, and another previously hard-to-find item was back on the shelf.

The other pleasant surprise was that a number of former employees had returned to the store.

Abby, the manager, and Zoe, the bookkeeper, are so friendly and passionate about their work. They both greeted me like an old friend.

No one is more passionate about his work than Andrew, who works in the wellness section. He has been with Earth Fare for more than 20 years and, in many ways, is the soul of the store.

When the grocery closed, many in the community said goodbye to him with tears in their eyes because they had come to depend on him to find just the right supplement for whatever ailed them. It was such a joy to see him working at the new store.

Going back reminded me of why I like Earth Fare so much: It has the feel of an independent bookstore, full of people who love what they are doing because they are working in a place where the owners have their hearts in the right place.

I encourage everyone to shop there. Earth Fare is reborn and better than ever.

KEVIN McQUADE

Harbor Cove Lane

Charleston

Adopt safety rules

What a difference a year makes.

Last year at this time, I wrote a letter to the editor in response to an article about bullet-resistant backpacks and how some companies were preying on parents’ fears of gun violence to sell these expensive items.

Believe it or not, the days when school shootings were possibly the No. 1 safety concern for parents seem like a distant memory.

Now we are faced with an even more challenging task: Getting our children into classes safely.

Let’s put things in perspective.

Children, as others have expressed, must have face-to-face interaction with a teacher.

Others have clearly pointed out how children are not only losing academic skills but social skills as well.

Here are some steps our schools should consider:

Provide students and staff with masks.

Set up sanitizer stations, especially at entrances and exits.

Rotate teachers between classes except for fine arts and lunch.

Above all, ensure each school has a full-time nurse.

We have all read and heard about various school districts’ plans and what models they want to adopt, whether virtual classes, in-person classes or a hybrid.

It has been clearly stated why children need to be in in-person classes.

Let’s hope these safety guidelines are adopted so our children can have the best school year possible.

BRIAN KIZER

McAlhany Road

Reevesville