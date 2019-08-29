An Aug. 21 Post and Courier letter to the editor said Charleston was losing its charm due to so many people visiting and deciding to stay.

Just for everyone’s information, that’s nothing new for the area.

We have lived here since 1959 and have seen so many people, especially military families assigned to local bases, fall in love with the area and decide to retire here. In fact, we have some across the street and in our neighborhood.

Charleston did not become the No. 1 vacation destination without a reason, and it should come as no surprise that people visiting now decide they would love to stay and make it their home.

They are not making it less charming being here. It simply means that there are more of us to “be charming.”

Hope y’all have a pleasant day.

W.E. PARKER

Ovaldale Drive

North Charleston

Plain vanilla building

The Charleston Board of Architectural Review has an important duty to maintain a certain quality of architecture in a city rich with historic buildings.

I do not envy the board members nor the task they have, and commend them on doing an admirable job.

The BAR’s approval of a new hotel at 235 East Bay St., however, I find disgraceful to the city. The Aug. 16 Post and Courier article stipulated that the design team has to work with city staff on additional adjustments to the design.

Thank goodness, because this design, in my opinion, is just plain vanilla. It looks to me as if it could have been a parking garage with windows added.

Perhaps the architects could look to Charleston’s historic buildings for some inspiration. Maybe they could treat the ground floor that pedestrians are faced with somewhat different than the upper two floors, and the cornice might need some type of embellishment.

As I see it, this is a building to be torn down in the not-so-distant future.

ZACH CARNEY

Betsy Kerrison Parkway

Johns Island

U.S. economy

A letter to the editor in the July 31 Post and Courier claims the country was heading for bankruptcy under President Barack Obama, but we are now being rescued by President Donald Trump. Neither claim is true.

The nation was deep in debt following the 2008 financial meltdown, but conditions steadily improved under President Obama. During his final year in office, the budget deficit was $585 billion. Now, it is more than $1 trillion.

During Obama’s first seven years in office, the average monthly reduction in unemployment was higher than under Trump. Obama added almost a million more jobs than Trump.

GDP growth under Trump has been a bit better than Obama’s, but Trump was handed a growing economy while Obama was handed an economy in free fall due to the 2008 recession.

The letter suggests Trump has been successful as president due to his success as a businessman. Trump businesses filed for bankruptcy at least four times, stiffing creditors each time.

He is worth far less than $10 billion, but we don’t know exactly how much because he has fought to prevent anyone from seeing his tax returns or financial records. He would be worth more now if he had taken the $400 million-equivalent his father left him and invested in a mutual fund.

JOHN DOUGLAS

Whispering Marsh Drive

Charleston

Test gun applicants

Anyone who has legally bought a gun knows that you have to fill out a long questionnaire. It includes questions about mental health issues, being arrested or problems with drugs.

Having said that, a mentally ill person sometimes can hide his condition.

Being in law enforcement and studying a little about mental health many years ago, I have dealt with murderers and people who lost their humanity. After a crime has been committed, people would say so and so was such a nice person, which brings me to why I don’t believe deep background checks will do much good.

Let’s say a 30-year-old tries to buy a weapon. Do investigators go back to when he was 5 years old? What if the check comes back clean and the person lied on his application?

What is needed is a psychological test made up by experts that tests a person’s state of mind when trying to buy a gun.

If you have to take a test to get a driver’s license to drive a vehicle that can be used as a weapon, why not have one to buy a gun?

The idea is to have a deterrent that would stop those who shouldn’t have a gun before they legally buy one.

If they fail the test, then let them get a doctor’s mental health report that clears them.

GREGORY J. TOPLIFF

Glenwood Drive

Warrenville