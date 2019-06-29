It is unfortunate and, more importantly, disturbing that I find myself writing about another instance of anti-Semitic rhetoric from another elected Democrat.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called immigration detention centers along our southern border concentration camps. In a sense, this is true. We are concentrating the people who willingly cross our border illegally and holding them until it can be decided whether they will be permitted to enter or not. But she goes further by using the phrase “never again.”
The words “concentration camp” have not been used to describe the containment of people since the Nazi regime. Syrian refugees were held in camps but they weren’t called concentration camps. They are refugee camps.
Her choice of words was no slip of the tongue. She said “concentration camps” and “never again” for a reason: to compare what is going on now to Nazi Germany.
The people sent to Nazi camps were given barely enough food and water to survive. They received little or no medical attention. Is this the way people are being treated in U.S. detention camps?
In the 1930s, people did not choose to be put into concentration camps but were forced into them because they were Jews.
Migrants know all too well where they will be sent if caught entering the United States by breaking the law.
The silence of the left in this matter is deafening. Shame on them all.
EDMOND SOKOL
Welch Avenue
Charleston
Balance the budget
Why are we $22 trillion in debt?
We can thank our career politicians. They can handle their own money very well. On a salary of $174,000 a year, they become millionaires in no time.
But they can’t balance the country’s budget. And though they have only a 10 percent approval rating, not only do they keep their jobs, but they get to vote themselves a raise.
We now have Democratic candidates for president running on “Medicare for All,” which is estimated to cost $35 trillion.
Other candidates are on board with a Green New Deal, which by some estimates could cost as much as $100 trillion.
When asked where we were going to get the money, Sen. Kamala Harris said, “Money is no problem. We’ve got the money.”
If you spent $1 million per hour, it would take about 114 years to spend $1 trillion.
And if my math is correct, it would take nearly 18,000 years to spend what it would take to fund Medicare for All and the Green New Deal and to pay off the national debt. But according to Sen. Harris, “Money is no problem.”
In Venezuela, a cup of coffee (if you can find one) costs about 29 cents. That’s not so bad except that the minimum wage is about $6 per month. Be careful what you ask for.
DENNIS WAY
Westervelt Road
Meggett
Slow down, drivers
Having just returned from a seven-state road trip, I’d like to offer an observation that nowhere but South Carolina did we see as much speeding and dangerous driving.
We also noticed fewer law enforcement officers on S.C. interstates and longer distances between open, welcoming rest areas.
So it’s no surprise that the June 25 Post and Courier includes two stories about deaths on South Carolina interstates.
Five loved ones didn’t make it home to their families — just this week.
Daily travel on our interstates is frightening and creates a situation of “not if, but when” we or our loved ones will be involved in a potentially deadly crash.
We can do better. Slow down. Keep your eyes on the road. Drive when well-rested.
And, lawmakers, let’s get so many troopers on the road that South Carolina gets a reputation for being a statewide speed trap.
JENNIFER HOWARD
Lantana Lane
Summerville
Lack of workers
The hospitality industry is one of the main economic forces in Charleston. More hotels pop up seemingly overnight.
As a manager of one of these hotels, I have to wonder where the staff will come from. Sadly, getting applications is the first and, possibly the easiest, challenge.
Only about 6 out of 10 applicants we call to schedule an interview will answer the phone and schedule something. The other four will never return our call.
Of the six who schedule an interview, only one typically will show up; one will ask to reschedule but then fail to do it, and the remaining four never appear.
We also suffer when we offer a job to an applicant who accepts a position but never shows up for work.
Hotels often end up offering higher starting wages to steal employees from other hotels because of the lack of qualified employees who are willing and eager to work.
Then, when the employees we hire actually show up, they spend more time on their phones than working and are shocked that we expect them to do a job — a job other than surfing on the web, texting or doing the absolute minimum.
Ten phone calls, six scheduled interviews, one employee.
E.B. SOWELL
Beverly Drive
Hanahan