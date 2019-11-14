I’m mad. There are 15 different housing developments on Johns Island totaling more than 5,000 homes. Where is the infrastructure to handle the additional traffic? Our duly elected politicians have failed us.

It is inconceivable that it takes years of planning for new or widened roads. Johns Island residents need relief now.

The unofficial motto, “Keep Johns Island rural,” is a joke. The vast majority of island residents would welcome more access roads off the island.

I am sure that the residents of the three other barrier islands also would want more ways of exiting.

Why not just increase the gasoline sales tax straight to 10 cents per gallon instead of two cents each year?

ROBERT MILLER

Acorn Drop Lane

Johns Island

The environment

As George Orwell wrote: “To see what’s in front of one’s nose needs a constant struggle.”

Not too long ago, “It’s the economy, stupid” became a popular political chant. When will some political savant begin to see what’s directly in front of our noses and accept the glaringly obvious by shouting, “It’s the environment, stupid?”

PHILIP J. MURPHY

Ventura Place

Mount Pleasant

Development

We’ve heard a lot about the WestEdge development, created, according to its CEO, as a “work-live-play” destination for Charleston’s high-tech sector. WestEdge is situated on top of a once-thriving salt marsh ecosystem that long served a thriving, culturally rich, politically active and highly productive African American community. From these neighborhoods emerged teachers, ministers, nurses, doctors, soldiers, lawyers, politicians, business owners and laborers.

In 1938, a tornado destroyed many of these homes as well as properties near City Hall and the City Market; yet, only the properties on the East Side were restored. The damaged homes of African Americans were condemned, property rights taken and families moved into a new housing project called Gadsden Green. Then, the city of Charleston decided to situate a dump in the marsh next to these homes. That was the beginning of 61 years of unsustainable, flood-inducing development.

Our mayor and City Council have a duty to prioritize the living, working, learning and playing conditions for all citizens on the city’s West Side.

What’s left of Gadsden Creek could be restored into a viable environmental commons, and the land around it could be used for affordable housing so that historically marginalized families might one day afford to live and work in the area.

MERRIE KOESTER

Allgood Road

Charleston

North Bridge access

Regarding the Nov. 7 Post and Courier article, “Dream coming true for bikers and walkers.”

The $22 million price tag seems like a lot for bike/pedestrian access where it already exists while the North Bridge remains inaccessible to all but the most courageous or desperate.

You would be truly risking your life if you tried to cross the North Bridge linking Cosgrove Avenue and Sam Rittenberg Boulevard.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

The North Bridge has no sidewalks, raised or otherwise, and no way to cross unless you walk in the raised median, which is studded with poles to discourage people from walking on it.

There are people who need to cross this bridge who do not have a car. Can we add a bike/pedestrian crossing here to the list of projects for West Ashley?

RHONDA McCRAW

Foxhall Road

Charleston

Two-sided story

In an Oct. 26 Post and Courier letter to the editor, Summerville Town Councilman Walter Bailey said that not much had been accomplished over the past four years because of a lack of leadership.

Even though he didn’t mention the mayor by name, it was another cheap shot to make Mayor Wiley Johnson look bad.

The other side of this story is that Mr. Bailey did not mention that he and several other council members voted to take away some of the mayor’s executive authority two years after he was elected. That provision will expire in 2020. It was obvious that this lack of leadership was created by the council majority, not the mayor.

During the past four years, Summerville has missed an opportunity to have a qualified leader because the mayor was deprived of doing the job he was elected to do. He loves Summerville as much as anyone else. He’s been receptive to the public and created more transparency in local government, but he was unable to address certain problems due to restrictions placed on his office by council.

The real reason the mayor couldn’t get more done is that council played hardball against him from the beginning because of his opposition to the downtown hotel complex.

For the sake of Summerville citizens, I hope our town leaders will work together for a better future.

ADRIAAN KWIST

Reynolds Road

Summerville