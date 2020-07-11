Letters to the Editor: Monumental change goes beyond removing statues

Finally, white Charleston is getting it. Racial equality is a myth.

Removing the statue of John Calhoun is the symbolic action that should embolden all to ensure real equality for all citizens.

We know equality doesn’t exist in this country. Let’s start at the local level, with the people we know.

We have much to do. We must demand equality in education, health care and opportunity. It takes courage and hard work. This means demanding our government create equity in these areas.

We sit on the sidelines too long, either dispassionate or waiting for “someone else to do something.” This doesn’t work.

Demand that the city, county and S.C. Legislature deliver top-quality education. We do this by voting, by direct contact with legislators and by urging others to do the same. They listen.

Tell legislators and other elected officials that you are a voter and, if they want your vote and that of your friends, provide quality education and quality health care for everyone. No excuses. Just get it done.

Elected officials will listen to their constituents, as voters can put them in office or vote them out.

In the end, we are all in this together. We are family, brothers and sisters. Conflict is not for us. Peaceful living is so much more enjoyable and satisfying. Let’s make it happen.

MALACHI FORRESTER

Haswell Street

Daniel Island

An American divide

In a July 8 letter to the editor, a writer said he and others like him are more “genuine, authentic” Americans than those on the left.

Does this mean that the writer is a Native American?

Alas, I fear what is meant is that anyone not like the writer is less American. I wonder how many types of people are included on this “less American” list, and why anyone would think this is acceptable.

SUE FLASTER

Chapel Street

Charleston

Real ‘sacrifices’

So many articles are written about the sacrifices we are making for the COVID-19 virus. These so-called sacrifices don’t include those who have died, their families, the medical and scientific communities, caregivers and others.

The reference is to those deprived of going to beaches, bars and hair salons.

The contrast between 6 feet apart and 6 feet under is beyond measure. When soldiers give their lives to defend our country — their limbs torn off and tragedy witnessed daily — the whining seems obscene.

Those who have lost their income are indeed suffering but unnecessarily so. In Europe, workers are paid a full salary if they lose their jobs. Congress has the power to do the same.

Knowing that we can save lives by staying home, wearing masks, staying 6 feet apart is not a sacrifice; it’s a sacred, patriotic duty.

ELAINE TANAY

Scalybark Road

Summerville

Timely message

Kudos to The Post and Courier for its July 4th editorial and its message of unity.

It put into perspective how imperfect men with greater aspirations laid a foundation of principles for our country: principles future generations could use to guide the evolution of our laws and institutions toward a more perfect nation.

Certainly the evolution has been a cruel path for many, and the work is ongoing. Yet the words and principles in our Declaration of Independence and Constitution give us a solid foundation on which to build so that we might more fully realize our full potential as a nation.

More than ever, we need to read and hear the rhetoric of unity and, as the editorial said, get “back to speaking terms, and listening terms ... . ”

We need to hear from our leaders, especially from our president, a call to focus on things we all have in common and to bring calm reasoning to our words and deeds.

This fine editorial by our paper should be circulated to our leaders at every level.

CARL VOELKER

Deer Point Drive

Johns Island

Francis Marion’s past

While many believe the removal of the Calhoun statue might bring peace and racial healing, they shouldn’t be too quick to embrace Francis Marion as an honoree atop the now-vacant pedestal.

Marion was a slave owner and an American Indian fighter who wiped out Cherokees before joining the fight for independence from England. Alas, he was a man of his time that some people can’t fathom. Therefore, the mob may be back to insist Francis Marion be canceled, too.

Where will it end?

K.L. SCHAUB

Pierce Street

Charleston