Letters to the Editor: Monument city would be best place for 'retired' statues

Donald Sparks’ June 19 op-ed regarding what to do with “retired” monuments seems like a possible way forward.

He highlights an area in Budapest where he came upon a fenced lot full of monuments to notable former regimes or individuals that were out of favor or worse, yet they could be gathered together with interpretive signage.

Some no doubt celebrated detestable people or movements, but this “last round-up” kept them as cautionary tales and historical touchstones.

Meanings change over time. For instance, the Statue of Liberty was given by France to celebrate the freeing of the slaves. Later came Ellis Island and, later still, the profound Emma Lazarus poem. Less mentioned is the craftsmanship and artistry that make the Statue of Liberty especially grand.

Monuments to bad people could be relegated to an outdoor “Monument City” per professor Sparks’ insightful observation.

RALPH CHARLES MULDROW

Professor of Art and Architectural History and Historic Preservation

College of Charleston

Moultrie Street

Charleston

Antibody testing issue

I was pleased that a recent Post and Courier article reported that COVID-19 antibody testing provides no clear answers, and that questions about test reliability justifiably cast doubt on how to interpret a negative or positive result. I was disappointed that it associated blood donation with COVID-19 antibody testing.

In addition to ABO blood type, blood centers perform 12 FDA licensed tests on all donations to check for transfusion-transmitted diseases such as HIV, hepatitis B and C, Chagas’ disease, West Nile virus, syphilis and Zika.

This is a comprehensive panel and could be used to promote blood donations. Nevertheless, blood centers have always been careful not to promote blood donations by advertising this testing.

Why? Because the safety of our blood supply is based on donors who are incentivized by altruism (i.e., saving lives), and not by a free blood test. Peer-reviewed reports confirm that motivated test seeking donors will withhold disqualifying information to assure they can donate.

For example, to ensure they won’t be disqualified, a COVID-19 test seeker might not divulge information such as taking antibiotics or recent travel to malaria areas.

An honest health history is fundamental to the safety of the blood supply. I don’t know what changed in the C suites of blood centers resulting in their use of COVID-19 testing to incentivize donors. This testing has no impact on the safety of blood.

I suggest blood centers stay in their lane and leave COVID-19 testing to public health experts.

DAVE MILLER

Red Sunset Lane

Folly Beach

Rid ourselves of racism

I am an older white guy, having grown up in the Jim Crow era in Charleston.

Driving into work recently, I saw an African American gentleman jogging on Folly Road. I’ve seen him before and know who he is. As usual, he looked up and made eye contact with me as I drove past.

A little farther down the road, I passed a white runner who was just staring at the ground; he gave me no notice.

I think this is a perfect example of lingering effects of racial disparity around here. I can jog without fear that somebody will run me down or throw something at me because I’m white.

It’s the same with bicyclists. The law says you are supposed to ride with traffic. But African Americans often don’t; they want to see you coming.

I remember on a school bus where kids would throw things at African Americans as we passed. I still regret that I didn’t say something then.

But now when I see something, I speak up because I am so sick and tired of this. Everyone needs to speak out and act to rid ourselves of the original sin of racism. Do your part: Be a human being.

RICK STRINGER

McDonough Road

Folly Beach

Do the right thing

In light of the fact that our elected representatives have decided there’s no need to lead in the fight against COVID-19, it is obvious that we need to take care of ourselves.

The logical mandate to adhere to the recommendations of the scientific community — wearing face masks, social distancing, hand-washing, etc. — will not be coming from Washington, D.C., or Columbia; it will be our personal responsibility dictated by common sense, decency and respect for our fellow human beings.

We need to stop waiting on nonleaders to do the right thing. We must take matters into our own hands and make the recommendations of medical professionals our own mandate to protect ourselves and our communities.

PATRICIA BELLOCK

Colonial Chatsworth Circle

North Charleston