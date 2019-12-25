As a retired clergy I am sometimes surprised when I receive Christmas cards depicting the Nativity with so little biblical accuracy. Still, I welcome them, as they say “it’s the thought that counts.”

I know, Matthew and Luke added these stories many years later ... their memories had faded. So, I’ll give your readers a quick quiz:

These are all true and false questions and really easy:

First, Mary traveled to Bethlehem on a donkey.

Second, there were three wise men or Magi.

And finally, they found Mary, Joseph and the infant in a stable.

Now for the point of my article. Jesus was born into poverty, attended by shepherds who at that time were considered outcasts and not allowed in sacred places, like a temple.

The Magi (wherever they may have come from) had no passports to bring their gifts. They returned by a different route to avoid Herod’s posse.

We call ourselves a Christian nation. How Christian is it to turn away the hungry, the “least of these” who seek refuge and use billions of dollars taken from social programs, to build walls along our borders? To seek asylum is a legal way to cross our border.

By the way, all of the above are false.

There are two nativity accounts in the New Testament. The first, in Matthew chapter 2, tells of the Magi coming to a house and bringing three gifts. There is no mention of how many Magi.

In the other account, in Luke chapter 2, there is no mention of a donkey. Check it out yourself.

A blessed Christmas to all.

HARTMUT FEGE

Retired Lutheran pastor

Bent Tree Lane

Pawleys Island

Think of others

I wish people with enough money to support themselves would think more about people who need assistance.

The ones who come to mind are the people in government who can and should be more mindful of this, but they aren’t.

Examples include reducing the number of weeks to collect unemployment and reducing the amount of unemployment.

Add that to reducing the number of people receiving food stamps. This impacts mostly the Southern states, which means our state and less prosperous states.

If our citizens get as much support as they can, this means they can add more to the economy. I think our jails are so full because these citizens did not receive mental health treatment, no more than a minimally adequate education and no job training.

Instead of being in jail, they would be productive adults and the state (we) would benefit.

I don’t want a doctor, lawyer, builder, chef or anyone with a “minimally adequate education” providing service. Would you?

So let’s support all of our citizens, including those most in need. What the government wants is for society to step up. So let’s vote for the everyman, not just the ones over us who have been in charge for so long (legislators) who are themselves privileged.

Our governor is calling for people receiving Medicaid to work 80 hours a month. There is an exception for children.

We are such a rich country, so it’s sad that we’re so focused on the haves and not on the have nots. I think God would like us to love one another, and help out the most needy.

JOAN HOYTE

JOAN HOYTE

Summerville

Summerville

Growing pineapples

The Dec. 19 Post and Courier editorial on pineapples was most interesting but could use a bit of clarification.

Many sources claim that it has been a symbol of hospitality for centuries, not just here but many places around the world.

Although they aren’t grown here commercially, they can be easily cultivated in pots.

I have an enclosed porch with a sunny exposure that works well.

Even if the plant doesn’t bear fruit, as it takes several years for it to produce, it is a cheap, attractive house plant. I have five on my porch, several of which are probably old enough to bloom next spring.

By the way, the bloom is worth the effort.

HARRIET LITTLE

Joyce lane

Summerville

Protect habitat

I am very interested in the Nov. 21 Post and Courier article by Bo Petersen about the possible loss of a very important stopover for migrating birds on the Patriots Point easement.

Hopefully, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is renewing this easement, thus preventing destruction of this important resting and nesting area for a variety of birds whose population is already on the decline.

Is our local government

involved in helping prevent this threat of overdevelopment?

Let us all protect this natural green space.

MARY HOSTETTER

North Hobcaw Drive

Mount Pleasant

Grateful to DMV

I would like to echo the excellent experience at the DMV as noted in the Dec. 18 Post and Courier letter to the editor.

I had a similarly wonderful experience on Dec. 16 at the Lockwood Drive DMV.

I require a walker due to my disability. I had to replace a current license. When I arrived at 8:15 a.m. for an 8:30 opening, I expected a long line. I was fifth in line and immediately shown to a chair at the first station. A very helpful employee filled out my paperwork and showed me where to sign. No new picture was required as I had a relatively new license.

I paid my $10 fee and was on my way with a new license by 8:45. Thank you, DMV, for excellent service.

DEBORAH STANITSKI

Bishop Gadsden Way

Charleston