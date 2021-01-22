Letters to the Editor: Minimum wage hike part of housing issue

The Jan. 17 editorial discussing affordable housing lists many challenges, but I think one was overlooked. That is the income level of those who struggle to make the monthly rent or mortgage payment, and therefore need government assistance.

I would be very interested to know what those numbers would look like if the minimum wage were increased to, say, $15 and regularly adjusted for inflation.

That would put about an extra $15,000 in wage earners’ pockets (less Social Security). That’s more than $1,000 each month.

I think that the affordability numbers would look different. Yes, the business owners who hire these people would likely raise their prices to cover this cost, but that change would only restore the relative burden that was established when the minimum wage was last adjusted.

As always, the goal of any housing program should be to mitigate the cost of living near the jobs locations.

The costs of building and maintaining housing have continued to increase, as has almost everything else, and it’s also critical that new housing be located near employers, or on public transportation routes.

These considerations are relevant to the total area population, not just low-wage workers.

The automobile has created a widespread illusion that everyone can have their dream home on a large lot with an easy commute to work.

We still refuse to recognize the real cost of achieving this, but that’s a discussion for another day.

FRITZ SAENGER JR.

Lettered Olive Lane

Mount Pleasant

‘Free’ parking

In response to the Jan. 17 letter to the editor “Paying for beach,” I need to point out that there has always been “free” parking on the Isle of Palms because the South Carolina Department of Transportation owns the road. So my tax dollars also pay for the road.

I was born and raised in Charleston. My family used to live on the Isle of Palms. We grew up enjoying the beach hamburgers at Werthmans.

Just because someone has the money to own a home on the Isle of Palms does not mean they own the beach.

If IOP homeowners want a private beach, I suggest they move elsewhere.

JEANNE FINNERTY WILLIAMS

Old Pond Road

Johns Island

Vote conscience

It is a sad day for our country when a major political party in South Carolina does not respect an individual’s right to “vote their conscience” as Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is advising his fellow senators to do.

Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Rice should be applauded for voting for truth over fiction, not condemned.

While I am disappointed that Rep. Nancy Mace did not vote to impeach, I applaud her for speaking truth to power as she knows the election was not rigged, it was not lost by default and it was not sabotaged.

There were no voting machines that were found to be at fault. And more than 60 lawsuits were dismissed or dropped by courts, including the Supreme Court, due to lack of evidence.

She has said the Republican Party needs to accept the truth.

JANICE HARMAN O’LOUGHLIN

Marvin Avenue

Charleston

Harrison’s new job

If anyone ever doubted that Jaime Harrison was running for the U.S. Senate for Jaime Harrison, you need only see that his new job is chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

He came back to South Carolina from Washington, D.C., to run for the Senate and didn’t win. And now he’s back in Washington.

Sen. Lindsey Graham is the right person to be our senator, as is Sen. Tim Scott. They both are from South Carolina and have remained loyal to the state throughout their lives.

CRIS BERNSTEIN

Maritime Forest Drive

Johns Island

Replanting trees

Judging from the number of logging trucks I see daily loaded with pines, a lot of timber is being harvested from the Lowcountry.

I have no problem with that. The problem I have is the method used to replant the land that has been cut.

Furrows two or more feet deep are cut like rows you see in a cotton field.

Jagged pieces of roots and other leftover tree debris are left between the rows and make it dangerous for animals or humans to even walk through.

If trees were replanted in such a way to leave the land level enough to walk over, it could be used as a home for small game and provide hunting opportunities until the new trees became too large.

If this method of replanting trees continues, thousands of acres will be lost to wildlife and recreation.

GARY H. KNIGHT

Old State Road

Holly Hill