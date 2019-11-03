I read the Oct. 27 article in The Post and Courier about the only remaining dairy in Anderson County.

I know that sometimes the ground shifts under us, and we can’t make something profitable, even if it means selling cows whose names you know.

But I couldn’t resist sharing a story about Mr. Owens, who delivered milk to the house where I grew up in Piedmont, a small mill town in Greenville County across the Saluda River from Anderson County.

In the 1940s and ’50s, there were seven of us: my parents, us three children and my dad’s parents who lived with us.

Mr. Owens left three quarts of milk daily, four on Saturdays. The milk had 3-4 inches of cream on the top because it wasn’t homogenized or pasteurized. But we’d been told he had to keep higher standards to be allowed to sell raw milk.

He left the milk on the porch and took the empty bottles. Since there was always someone home, the milk didn’t stay there and get warm. My grandmother would put it in the refrigerator.

Eventually, my grandparents died, as did my father. My brother and I went off to college, and only my mother and my younger sister remained.

Mama didn’t need that much milk anymore, and she really didn’t know how much she would need each day.

When she told Mr. Owens her quandary, he said he’d just check the refrigerator and leave her some milk if she needed some. He would just keep track of how much he’d left and give her a bill.

And that’s what Mama did for as long as she and my sister lived in the house.

ANNE KNIGHT WATSON

Pinckney Street

McClellanville

Beverly Craven

I often think of the people who’ve been a positive influence in my life. There’ve been many. Besides my wife and family, Beverly Craven is at the top of the list.

Madame Clerk, as she was so fondly called, became almost every Charleston County council member’s mentor. She was never too busy to stop and listen and, if needed, offer a word of wisdom.

The gift I appreciated the most was Beverly’s ability to treat each council member like he or she was her favorite.

Mrs. Craven was loved and respected by senators, governors, county administrators, their staffs and the council members she took under her wing.

Mrs. Craven has gone on to be with the love of her life, Buck Craven, and she will be forever missed.

She had a wonderful smile and a warm heart. Heaven’s a better place now that Beverly’s there.

Godspeed, Madame Clerk.

CHARLIE LYBRAND

Cloudmont Drive

Hollywood

Take responsibility

We all hear complaints about various systems being too expensive or not working to our satisfaction. My recommendation is to look in a mirror because we are mostly the causes of those problems.

Start with health care. More than half of Americans are overweight and about a third are obese. Add to that drug and alcohol abuse. In recent years, opioids and vaping have added to those problems. This is the fundamental cause of high health care costs and long wait times to receive care.

Educators are blamed for poor school performance. There is a constant demand for more money for education. But the problem starts at home. Parents are not preparing children before public schooling begins.

More than 40% of children are born out of wedlock. Most get little home education from single parents. Often it is the grandmother who raises the child. So many children are behind their peers when they start school.

Auto insurance is expensive because of the frequency of wrecks. Texting, talking, drinking and poor driving habits cause many accidents and, worse, deaths.

Poor road maintenance is a constant issue, but one that can be prevented is trash on the side of almost every road and highway. Maintenance workers and volunteer trash pickup teams could eliminate this problem.

My advice to anyone in the above categories is to stop complaining and clean up your own act.

ROGER STEEL

Marsh Hen Drive

Seabrook Island

Masterful evening

On Oct. 26, my wife and I attended the second of the “Masterworks” series, “Pictures at an Exhibition,” by the Charleston Symphony Orchestra at the Gaillard.

It was reviewed Oct. 29 by The Post and Courier’s Maura Hogan. I want to express my wholehearted agreement with Ms. Hogan’s review. That evening was one of the most enjoyable that I have ever experienced.

Combining Mary Whyte’s spectacularly moving watercolors with the sublime music performed by the world-class CSO under maestro Ken Lam was a brilliant concept and executed magnificently.

Just the technical brilliance demonstrated in the timing of the pictures with the music was enough to take one’s breath away. What an evening it was.

I want to thank The Post and Courier for returning musical and artistic criticism to its pages. Ms Hogan is certainly doing a good job. Bravo!

STUART KAUFMAN

Old Course Lane

Mount Pleasant

New batteries

This fall is double battery replacement time, not only for smoke detectors but TV remote controls so you can flick away those annoyingly pushy political pundits.

LENNY BRANCH

Jasper Boulevard

Sullivan’s Island

Utility rates

Who on earth thinks a utility with stockholders can deliver at rates lower than a state-owned utility?

Stockholders make money. That money comes from your utility bill. People directly served by Santee Cooper and those served by co-ops that get their power from Santee Cooper will pay more if Santee Cooper is sold. Simple logic.

LES STRINGER

Carolina Avenue

St. George