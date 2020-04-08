Letters to the Editor: Medical Society of SC helps during physical, economic dangers

In the March 31 Post and Courier, Dr. David Cole, president of MUSC, and the newpaper’s editorial staff made strong arguments in support of state and local sanctions aimed at mitigating the first wave of physical dangers we face from coronavirus.

And like an effective leader, Dr. Cole was also looking downfield and planning for ways to meet a second wave of economic danger we will face.

The Medical Society of South Carolina, founders of Roper Hospital and co-owners of Roper St. Francis Healthcare with Bon Secours Mercy Health, also are striving to face both waves simultaneously.

Over the last two weeks, MSSC has made upfront contributions to RSFH aimed at improving patient care and at protecting our front-line teammates’ personal safety and financial soundness.

In response to anticipated needs, MSSC has given RSFH funding for the emergency purchase of testing equipment and ventilators to serve our patients.

Additionally, reacting to dramatic drops in surgical and outpatient volumes from “flattening” efforts, MSSC has put in place a “bridge” designed to keep our front-line teammates financially whole. These individuals are, for our patients, the face and touch of the compassionate care RSFH is so proud of.

This work can’t be done from home, takes courage and dedication, and is most susceptible to changes in patient volumes. MSSC has pledged to match cut hours and lost shifts for at least the first month of the shutdown.

We believe this upfront investment will enable our team to stay safe and sound until other federal and local support arrives. This gives our patients better care and makes our teammates better able to face the second wave of economic disruption.

MSSC was formed 231 years ago as a forum for doctors to share expertise and training in order to improve Charleston’s health care. The medical adversary of the day was primarily contagion. Yellow fever, cholera and smallpox swept the area, and MSSC was there to provide support, care and comfort.

COVID-19 is today’s contagion.

The Medical Society of South Carolina is honored to continue its service and duty to all the patients of the Lowcountry through these emergency contributions to Roper St. Francis Healthcare.

DR. HANK WEST

Member of the Roper St. Francis Healthcare Board and chairman of the Medical Society of South Carolina

Halsey Boulevard

Charleston

McRae’s generosity

Willie McRae must have been an exceptional gentleman who possessed insight in how he maintained Boone Hall Plantation.

Although I never met Mr. McRae, I admire his generosity in preserving the plantation for future generations.

Despite huge offers for developing the property for financial gain, he envisioned it as a gift to Mount Pleasant to be enjoyed as a green place.

It is my wish that his generosity be recognized by renaming Boone Hall as William McRae Park.

He thought of us now and for generations to come. I am sorry that I never had the opportunity to meet this gentleman.

SARAH JEANNE BLUM

Olympia Fields Lane

Mount Pleasant

Greedy hoarders

Everywhere you look you see the phrase “We are all in this together.”

Really? Have you had any luck finding paper goods lately? How about items such as hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes or alcohol?

No, it’s not a supply chain problem. You can thank the hoarders.

They have changed “We are all in this together” to “Me first.”

This is more than just an inconvenience. They have displayed total disregard for the health and well-being of their neighbors.

They should be ashamed, but they think of themselves as smart to have bested the rest of us. It’s not smart, it’s greed.

GREGORY MONTAGUE

Birchdale Drive

Charleston

COVID-19 battle

Having served just over eight years in the Army, there is no badge or medal I coveted or respected more than the Combat Infantryman’s Badge.

The closest I came to having an opportunity of earning one was in 1958 while stationed in Germany. The Guided Missile Artillery Battalion to which I was attached as an ordnance officer in command of 25 special mechanical and electronic technicians who serviced launch and missile guidance components was alerted for combat duty.

The alert was the result of a little “dust up” between the United States and the United Kingdom involving the Suez Canal. Our battalion was put on alert to be deployed to the canal area.

As an overzealous first lieutenant, I thought this would be my chance to experience combat. Fortunately, the threat was downgraded, and I later ended my military career and my quest for the badge.

Now, 62 years later, we find our country at war with an enemy unrecognizable to the naked eye, yet able to unleash a pernicious virus equally as fatal as any high-caliber bullet.

We now have a similitude of typical military “in the trenches” combat occurring throughout our country, deploying soldiers with a high degree of medical training, suffering the same degree of wounds, physical and mental as has any soldier wearing the Combat Infantryman’s Badge.

For all these soldiers fighting the COVID-19 War of 2020, could we consider awarding these men and women the CIB or an award of equal relevance until an appropriate award can make it through the halls of Congress?

GEORGE I. BONIFACE

Parc Vue Avenue

Mount Pleasant

Nurse anesthetists

An April 6 Post and Courier letter to the editor urged the governor to waive the state statute for physician supervision of certified registered nurse anesthetists because of the coronavirus crisis.

His emergency powers do not include changing state laws, only regulations

IRVING ROSENFELD

Simpkins Street

James Island

Correction: In an April 5 Post and Courier letter to the editor, the person mentioned as driving the car was incorrect. The driver was the mother of one of the letter writer’s friends.