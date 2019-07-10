People are confused. Let’s re-explore the facts concerning the Medal of Honor Museum at Patriots Point. And let’s set the record straight.
The National Medal of Honor Museum already exists. It’s on the “Fighting Lady,” the Yorktown at Patriots Point. There can only be one national museum by congressional designation, which happened in 1999. We have that. The Medal of Honor Society’s offices are already there and have been for more than two decades.
Other Medal of Honor museums may be built anywhere with the blessing of the Medal of Honor Society. It extends their influence, especially in the exceptional programs of leadership and character development. We endorse those efforts as well. Our Charleston-area museum will feature these programs.
The National Medal of Honor Heritage Foundation Inc. has been formed. We will raise $45 million by public, private and corporate efforts to right-size the new facility, ostensibly to bring the existing museum to a land-side site. Importantly, we are local and will see this to its completion.
In general, new attractions deserve public scrutiny. What will they advance? They bring jobs, fill hotels and restaurants, enhance education and add substantial accommodations tax revenue to governments, both state and local. That revenue often becomes a multiple of the governmental investment.
The NMOH Heritage Foundation has a 10-member advisory board with nationally known personalities. There is a 13-member executive board with high-profile citizens of the Charleston community. There is a 51-member Special Forces Team of other community volunteers who have myriad talents. Together, these three boards will complete the task at hand.
We have much to do and are assembling every facet for success. Those include a solid business plan, a professional feasibility study and a sustainability plan, which are all part of the pragmatic fundraising goals.
In performing these tasks, we are well aware that we have to overcome the failure of a previous group when we visit boardrooms, government assemblies and the media.
It is a daunting task, but we will persevere because this is our legacy.
If you want to be part of our team or simply want to donate, go to NMOH-HF.org. We promise you an awesome museum, or your money back.
W. THOMAS McQUEENEY
Chairman
National Medal of Honor Heritage Foundation
Mazzy Lane
Mount Pleasant
George Will
Someday in the future when the columnist George F. Will passes, all the dictionaries in the world will weep.
LENNY BRANCH
Jasper Boulevard
Sullivan’s Island
No seismic testing
It’s wonderful news that the Department of Health and Environmental Control has listened to the will of South Carolinians and opposed the federal permit request by WesternGeco to engage in seismic testing off our shores.
As great as this news is, however, it isn’t the end of our struggle. WesternGeco is but one of six companies seeking permits.
There is an appeal process available via the Commerce Department. There is only one way to end the continuing demand to explore for oil and natural gas off our shores.
Significantly, it also will address many of the other growing concerns plaguing our beautiful coast: sea-level rise, worsening storms, rising temps and polluted air and water.
We must face our nationwide dependence on fossil fuels and shift to a renewable energy economy.
As demand for energy grows, the demand to drill in pristine areas also will grow unless we tackle this.
Facing it head-on will be far cheaper than putting off the inevitable.
The costs of worsening storms and sea-level rise alone are growing exponentially.
Economists on both sides of the aisle tell us the best way to move to a renewable energy economy is to put a price on carbon pollution.
Doing so would grow our state economy with new jobs in renewable energy and result in a healthier, less stressed population.
There is a bill in the U.S. House that does this. To support HR 763, go to www.energyinnovationact.org.
Let Rep. Joe Cunningham and Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham know you want action.
KATHARINE HUDSON
Mum Grace
Beaufort
Dominion dollars
Dominion Energy, Charleston County Council, Mount Pleasant Town Council and various other government and utility entities have apparently decided to enhance their public image by spending our fees and tax dollars on various museums, charities and other worthwhile projects of their choosing.
I would prefer to choose my own worthy causes rather than have a government official or utility company make that decision for me.
Tax money and utility fees should be spent on basic community needs and services.
Apparently, Dominion Energy has no money to spend on burying utility lines but plenty to spend on newspaper ads and generous donations to museum projects.
Let the utility company executives and government officials spend their own salaries however they like, including the worthwhile projects they support using our tax dollars and fees.
Our elected officials should have plenty to do funding infrastructure, schools, and other core government or quasi-governmental (utilities) functions.
Why should they also determine winners and losers among various worthwhile causes with our discretionary dollars?
Please use my taxes and fees to run the government or utility and allow me to decide which causes to support with my money.
A.D. HEATHCOCK
Palisades Drive
Mount Pleasant
The real culprits
It amazes me that El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras have escaped condemnation for their populations fleeing, whatever the reasons are.
The United Nations and left-wing politicians place the blame on President Donald Trump. How ludicrous.
It’s time to focus attention on the corrupt, gangster-like rulers of these Central American countries.
I had a conversation
with a New York City cabbie two weeks ago and asked him why he brought his family to New York to struggle in this environment for minimal pay when he lived in one of the most beautiful parts of the world.
He agreed that it was lunacy and hoped to return to his homeland one day.
Our politicos lack courage or have been corrupted in someway. Either way, they are suspect.
The news media also has been remiss in not identifying the people responsible for this catastrophe.
IAN KAY
Wingo Way
Mount Pleasant