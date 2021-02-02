Letters to the Editor: Meaning of democracy is more than a word, it's a way of life

Democracy has become just a word for many. I have always felt it was a way of life. It includes the freedom to work at a career of your choosing and to worship in a faith of your choosing.

The events of Jan. 6 should have been a wake-up call, but clearly they weren’t. My husband served honorably for 30 years in the Army, Army Reserve and the National Guard. He, too, was saddened by the events.

If any man, regardless of his political affiliation, does not have a problem with what went on in Washington, D.C., then how secure is this democracy?

If no one is held responsible for this insurrection, I guarantee we will see it again.

When my husband joined the Army, he pledged allegiance to the Constitution of the United States of America, not a person.

MILDRED KEITH

Starling Road

Hanahan

Beware new scam

I recently received a message on my telephone that my credit card had been billed for a $526.42 charge.

I knew something was rotten in Denmark since I don’t have a credit card. The message told me to call a number in Bolton, Pa., to verify it.

I had nothing better to do, so I decided to play the game. I called the number, and the man on the other end asked me to verify my card number. I explained that I was in a wheelchair and it would take me a minute to get my card. After about 10 minutes, he hung up.

ELMORE MARLOW

Briarfield Avenue

Charleston

Teachers a priority

For almost a year we have been dealing with the fallout from the coronavirus and the efforts to get our children back into the classroom.

Most people agree that the limitations of online learning and access to it have hindered the educational growth of most students.

Thus it was not shocking in the Jan. 27 Post and Courier that teachers would seek priority in the quest to be vaccinated.

What was of concern is that many private companies and some public entities have petitioned the governor for “priority spots” for their employees.

Some, particularly those entities that directly handle human waste, are undoubtedly deserving of inclusion in Phase I. Some of the others listed by The Post and Courier are more interested in maintaining the bottom line.

It is indeed outrageous that the educators of our children must beg to be included in a priority group and the possibility of being included is in doubt.

Once again it demonstrates that the great state of South Carolina and its leadership are more interested in profit and the perpetuation of business as usual than the education of its citizens.

CHARLES SCHAMANSKI

Blalock Street

Mount Pleasant

Dump the filibuster

Let’s look at that great American institution: the filibuster.

It’s not in the Constitution nor in common law. One of the earliest proponents of unlimited debate for obstructionist purposes was South Carolina politician John C. Calhoun.

He saw the threat to slavery and wealthy plantation owners as a problem and used filibuster tactics to counter the will of the majority.

Mitch McConnell doesn’t mind getting rid of that maneuver to pack the Supreme Court with his nominees and tax breaks for corporations. But God forbid the Senate pass equal voting rights or needed COVID-19 relief.

The argument is that it protects the smaller states, but the Senate was created to give equal representation to all the states.

If you want the end to gridlock, get rid of the filibuster.

JAY WEST

Kruger Avenue

Charleston

Problem intersection

In the past two weeks between 2:30 and 5 p.m., there have been two serious accidents at the intersection of Camp and Folly roads that were bad enough to require ambulances and several police cars to direct traffic.

At these same hours, traffic at the intersection of U.S. Highway 17 and Folly Road adds to the congestion at that end of Folly, as workers leave dozens of businesses west of Folly Road and shifts change at the hospitals.

To avoid the intersection problem, many cars traveling east started using Riverdale Road to Camp Road. Two blocks west of this busy Camp and Folly intersection, an additional traffic lane was recently added to accommodate Camp Road Middle School. In any event, this has greatly increased the traffic on Camp.

As day follows night, with so many middle schoolers involved, all this added traffic will one day cause a horrific accident at, or near, the school. The city must restrict use of Camp Road between the hours of 2:30 and 6 p.m. to the residents of the area, using a resident windshield sticker as well as posted police officers at each end of Camp.

The time is now, not after we suffer a horrific event.

WARREN WATTS

Bishop Gadsden Way

Charleston