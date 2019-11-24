Kindness stands the test of time. The recent action taken by Willie McRae and his sister, Elizabeth, to preserve Boone Hall for posterity through a conservation easement gives real meaning to these few simple words.

Mr. McRae could have easily taken the millions of dollars offered over the years by developers, and in the blink of an eye, this wonderful plantation with all its natural amenities and illustrious history would be “gone with the wind.”

Willie`s legacy is intact now. A selfless gift to our community, state and even our nation. A gift that will keep on giving for generations to come. The present is an egg laid by the past that has the future in its shell. The McRae family has created a secure nest called Boone Hall that will ensure this fragile egg will never be broken. You are a class act, my friend. Thank you.

HEATH ORVIN

Oaklanding Road

Mount Pleasant

Faith restored

As Hurricane Dorian was heading toward Charleston on Sept. 5, we hunkered down and waited.

Around 12:45 a.m., we were startled by an enormous boom. When we looked outside, it was evident that our neighbor’s tree had fallen on our pool house. The tree was enormous, so our pool house didn’t stand a chance.

Once the sun was up, we were able to go outside and assess the damage. While outside, our neighbor, Scott Kier, rushed over to make sure everyone was safe. He was so apologetic and concerned about our needs.

Mr. Kier has a wife, young daughter and a business, King Street Grille, that required his attention after the hurricane.

However, he still found time to make sure our family was OK.

That alone was appreciated, but when he said he would pay our insurance deductible so we would not have any out-of-pocket expense, we were shocked, surprised and speechless.

In this day and age when there is so much negativity, Mr. Kier showed us there are still many good people in this world.

Our family feels he should be recognized for his selflessness. He truly restored our faith in humanity.

KAREN RHETT

Deer Park Way

Mount Pleasant

Rice Mill facade

As I drive on Washington Street toward Fleet Landing, I can’t help but notice the Bennett Rice Mill facade, seeing it essentially imprisoned without explanation or an opportunity to visit.

While the architecture is decidedly interesting, one wonders why its location remains sacrosanct?

Do tour groups stop at the chain-link fence behind Harris Teeter to discuss its Palladian windows and brick columns with stone caps and lintels?

Would its status as an architectural relic of great importance be diminished if it were carefully disassembled and moved to a more accessible location?

Cannon Park, less than a mile and a half to the west, comes to mind.

I’m sure suitable markers could be installed at both locations, explaining the history.

Just think, curious students of architecture could examine the structure up close, then trek to the street beside Union Pier to fully appreciate its original location. The facade could be used as a new location for al fresco nuptials.

FRANK A. FREEMAN

King Charles Circle

Summerville

Charleston charm

I read a lot about how Charleston appeals to people and why they want to move to the area. There are many things I miss about the city I knew in the 1960s and ’70s.

• People dressed to dine at the better restaurants.

• Perdita’s seated only by reservations.

• Cocktails were served in teacups with saucers.

• People danced to live music at the Cavallaro and ate lobster.

• Condon’s and Kerrison’s were the places to shop, and ladies dressed up to go into town.

• There was a beautiful restaurant at Market and East Bay streets in a desanctified seamans chapel.

I’m sure many old Charlestonians miss the same.

HUGH SMITH

Pinopolis Road

Pinopolis

Cunningham’s vote

Regardless of the party affiliation Joe Cunningham chose prior to his election to Congress, he has represented the best interests of his district in stellar fashion.

With each vote he has cast and each piece of legislation he has sponsored, Rep. Cunningham has put the best interests of his constituency ahead of the party line.

The Corporate Transparency Act of 2019 (HR 2513) is another example. The House recently passed this bill with a bipartisan vote of 249-173.

This bill reveals the owners of otherwise anonymous shell corporations to law enforcement before they can scam consumers, cheat small businesses, defraud the government, erode our democracy with illegal campaign contributions or launder money to fund terrorism.

It is incredibly easy to form anonymous shell companies here compared to other countries. National polls show that 75% of small business owners support legislation to end anonymous shell companies. Law enforcement and national security experts also support this effort.

The South Carolina Small Business Chamber of Commerce, of which I am a board member, would like to thank Reps. Joe Cunningham, Joe Wilson and Jim Clyburn for voting to pass this bill, which was also supported by the Trump administration.

RICK BAUMANN

U.S. Highway 17 Business

Murrells Inlet

Amazing nature

I had the most amazing 3D, surround-sound, high-definition experience the other day.

The colors were so bright and crisp. The sounds were coming from all directions.

The detail of everything I looked at was so clear and well-defined. The name of this technological wonder? Nature.

I went for a walk.

TOM DI FIGLIO

Duck Hawk Retreat

Charleston