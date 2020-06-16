Letters to the Editor: McMaster must act now to stop spread of virus

The governor has said that “stupid” activity spreads the virus. Yes, stupid activity also causes injury and deaths from auto accidents, and the state and local jurisdictions use stop signs and traffic lights, enforce the laws and regulate behaviors to protect us.

That is a reasonable and responsible action of our government. Yet as public information is available regarding the spread and deaths from COVID-19, the governor appears to act out of ignorance of state and federal statistics.

I have asked the governor to identify the information he is using to support his executive orders regarding COVID-19.

What were the clinical indicators to restrict activities only on beaches and waterways in an early executive order?

What were the indicators to begin the relaxing of restrictions on businesses and their patrons and customers?

The governor has not or cannot substantiate his COVID-19 decisions on a scientific basis.

He appears to follow a president with little, if any, knowledge of science and medicine. The president has relied on fantasy and intuition for his incompetent response to this pandemic, instead of relying on his learned experts in the scientific and medical community.

The governor and the president have the authority to impact the spread of the virus and to lead by example. They have not provided the sound and timely response we all deserve. And that “stupid “activity spreads the virus.

STUART TESSLER

49th Avenue

Isle of Palms

The rest of the story

Adulteress? Edward M. Gilbreth referred to Bathsheba in his June 11 column as an adulteress.

And David is identified as a king and the person who killed Goliath.

What about about the rest of the story?

Maybe one could describe David as a rapist and murderer, and Bathsheba as a victim of his “lust and passion” who became a widow at David’s order to kill her husband Uriah.

It’s another way to frame the story.

BARBARA CAMPBELL

Elderberry Lane

Pawleys Island

Financial support costs

A June 11 letter to the editor stated that, “if we keep this (financial support during the pandemic) up, we will be headed toward bankruptcy.”

In the first place, countries that print their own currency, as we do, do not become bankrupt. They develop high inflation as the printed currency loses value.

High inflation is not desired by those who have substantial savings, assets and investments as their worth becomes less and requires more of the less valuable currency.

The less wealthy are not as greatly impacted by inflation as they have less assets.

Secondly, our inflation rate is at an all-time low. An increase in inflation by even 10% would not result in our bankruptcy.

Thirdly, because Medicaid pays about $4,000 per month for most nursing home patients, for an average of three years, each death saves the government about $150,000.

Then there are all of the elderly who have died due to the virus who received Social Security payments of a monthly average of $1,200 for probably 20 years.

This results in “savings” to the federal government of well over $15 billion.

And we are projected to double that number by the end of September, probably earlier. Financial help is needed now.

ARTHUR GLAUDE

Tugalo Street

Johns Island

Kudos to Spoleto

Bravo to Spoleto for providing an enjoyable and informative online program. In spite of the festivals’ cancellation, the Spoleto staff managed to provide Charleston with some quality arts.

Personally, I especially enjoyed the Chamber Music concerts. Thanks, Spoleto. See you next year.

PATRICK J. MARKHAM

Harroway Road

Summerville

Well-done article

Kudos to Jeff Hartsell for his outstanding story in the sports section of the June 7 Post and Courier concerning the unjust and unprovoked treatment of black Citadel athletes by law enforcement officers simply because of the color of their skin.

The method of harassment described by these men is a common occurrence among black Americans throughout our country and has been for years.

This article should be expanded to include similar interviews by the cross-sections of black residents of Charleston County and put on the front page for all to read.

Not only would it help to enlighten all readers about this gross discrimination, it may serve to make our police officers more aware that this practice is racist.

LARRY AGEE

Cheraw Drive

Charleston