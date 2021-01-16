Letters to the Editor: McMaster misjudges effectiveness of his actions in pandemic

While Gov. Henry McMaster feels the reasonable steps he and the reopening committee have taken “allowed us to combat the virus without crippling our economy,” I think that statement misjudges the situation we find ourselves in now.

Though we can debate the merits of economy versus public health and whether steps taken have effectively kept us afloat, the belief that we have combated the virus is startling.

Reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show the state is now 12th for cases per capita and is third worst in the country for vaccine roll out.

And we continue to have rising cases and positivity rates.

We are not out of the woods and preventive steps to continue the fight against COVID-19 should be reinforced, rather than acting as if we have had some successful defeat of the virus.

DENISE REYNOLDS

Parkside Drive

North Charleston

Use 14th Amendment

A review of the 14th Amendment, specifically sections 3 and 5, reveals that Congress, during the Reconstruction era following the Civil War, addressed the issue of government officials who engaged in acts of insurrection or rebellion against the United States and provided for their removal by passage of enforcement legislation.

Following this simple historical process would expedite a return to normalcy in government and vastly improve the administration of equal justice under the law without having to go through a slow impeachment process.

WILMOT A. FRASER

Moultrie Street

Charleston

Support clean energy

In his Dec. 23 commentary, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., correctly stated that conservatives must support expansion of clean energy jobs in South Carolina. We can produce abundant clean energy without carbon pollution.

Sen. Graham should sponsor the Clean Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.

The act provides a free market solution to clean energy by pricing carbon emissions to reflect actual costs.

The bill creates the incentives that the economy needs in order to innovate and transition to emissions-free energy sources.

The fees collected from fossil fuel extractors and importers are distributed in equal shares paid directly to each U.S. citizen and legal resident; nearly two-thirds of Americans will find that the monthly dividend checks they receive exceed any additional energy costs passed on to them.

As Sen. Graham says, it is irresponsible to allow carbon pollution problems to intensify and be left to the next generation.

This is especially true because the wind, solar, hydro and nuclear technologies necessary to provide abundant clean energy are already employing nearly 50,000 South Carolinians.

It is time for conservatives to stand up and lead us to a future of good jobs, a strong economy and abundant clean energy.

CLIFFORD SELBY

Bexhill Court

Greenville

Welcome home

In the great state of South Carolina, football is a beloved sport.

Every football parent helps to facilitate the dreams of their child.

Life is busy with practices, laundry and the late nights of away games.

If you’re fortunate, you might be there when your child gets to see the bright lights of his or her favorite stadium for the first time.

If you’re really fortunate, your child might participate in a high school playoff game under those lights.

One day, you may notice the colors of a favorite team in their room.

You might get to ride in their car as the team flag blows in the wind.

He or she may just grow up and be blessed to play three years of college ball.

If you close your eyes and wish really hard, the “Old Ball Coach” and his wife may just travel to Tennessee to be at your child’s wedding and speak.

During his speech he might say that he will always remember that “winning attitude.”

His first coaching job might be at the University of Tennessee, where he gave his best because he never gives less, but a good sandstorm always moves him to tears and makes him feel like winning.

In South Carolina, Bryon Jerideau got “Beamed up” when he was hired by USC head coach Shane Beamer to join the strength and conditioning staff.

Bryon will give his best because he will always bleed Garnet and Black.

WANDA JERIDEAU

Oregon Road

Greenpond

Free to be offended

In a Wednesday commentary, the Rev. Joseph Darby writes that he doesn’t like what he hears from City Councilman Harry Griffin.

More than likely, Mr. Griffin doesn’t care for Mr. Darby’s comments.

Freedom of speech cuts both ways. I have the right to express my opinion and you have the right to be offended. It’s very basic as was written by the nation’s founders.

TIM CARSWELL

Kentwood Circle

Charleston