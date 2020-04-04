Letters to the Editor: Mayor Tecklenburg should increase closings to stop spread of virus

Let me applaud Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg on shutting down nonessential businesses and recreational areas.

And while the mayor has taken a bold step ahead of other municipalities, I don’t think he has gone far enough.

In the definition of essential services, we still have law firms, banks, accounting firms and other professionals that I believe are not essential.

Our courts are closed. Depositions and mediations are canceled. Accounting deadlines have been pushed back 90 days, and banks have essentially closed retail branches.

Why can’t employees of those firms work from home to help reduce spreading a deadly virus?

I think we have to challenge each other on whether it is moral and ethical to stay open, for jobs that can be done remotely, as most of us use computers and phones at our desks anyway.

The minimum we can do is support our fellow man and the frontline workers fighting coronavirus by heeding requests to stay home to prevent infecting others, which will result in more deaths.

To young adults who consider this an elderly disease and to professionals who think they are above what the rest of us are doing to help our fellow man, woman and child, I urge you to use the free time you now have to ask yourself these moral questions and encourage others to do the same.

Again, I thank the mayor on his courage to urge residents to step up and would ask that he try to persuade other municipalities in the area to do the same.

PATRICK MARR

Jasper Boulevard

Sullivan’s Island

Cruise ship passengers

The CDC said that of the 712 passengers and crew members aboard the Diamond Princess who tested positive for coronavirus, roughly 46.5% were asymptomatic.

Yet more than 2,400 passengers on the Carnival Sunshine were dumped in Charleston on March 16 after being asked only if they felt sick.

So who is in charge of the health and well-being of Charlestonians? Should we assume it is the State Ports Authority?

MARY SMITH

Cooper River Drive

Mount Pleasant

Crises comparison

The coronavirus has shown that in times of crisis most of us are willing to accept extreme restrictions on our daily lives and that politicians can act decisively.

The normally dysfunctional Congress has committed $2.2 trillion to save the economy. And with little resistance, cities and states are imposing strict limits on the freedoms and behavior of citizens.

Climate change is also a crisis, but too few of us are calling for action or are willing to alter our lifestyles. No new laws have been enacted to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Why is there such a disparity in perceptions and responses to these two crises? We view the coronavirus crisis as personal, tangible and immediate. But few of us notice the rapidly melting Arctic sea ice that is accelerating sea rise or ocean hot spots that are devastating marine ecosystems.

Yet those transformations and others caused by global warming are irreversibly affecting all of us right now.

Expert predictions about COVID-19 vary, but we’re told that while millions of people are likely to be infected and many may die, the worst of the crisis should be over within a couple of years, maybe sooner, because decisive action was taken, although belatedly.

Compare that to the climate crisis. The way of life for billions of people worldwide is being permanently disrupted and the devastating effects will last for centuries.

Yet so far, no meaningful action has been taken to slow greenhouse gas emissions. Carbon dioxide levels continue to rise. Why can’t we apply the same resolve and urgency to the climate crisis that we have to the coronavirus crisis?

RICHARD WILDERMANN

Privateer Creek Road

Seabrook Island

Set an example

Television is full of pundits with statistics to prove their points. But, a few of those pontificating seem to have messages worth hearing. These come from the governors of states most affected.

They are in the middle of what most of the nation has yet to confront. Their positions reflect the lack of preparedness for this pandemic.

Common to all is a display of the personal practices espoused by the CDC to dull the explosion of the virus: wash your hands, don’t touch your face, self-quarantine, drink a lot of fluids, stay at home and practice “social distancing.”

In the governors’ conferences “social distancing” is always on display.

But in the daily briefing from the White House, something is very wrong. Those who participate hold the highest and most significant positions in the federal government but stand shoulder-to-shoulder.

The federal government needs to display the highest level of compliance in every way, especially social distancing. Maybe also to talk less and report facts, not speculations.

BUCK ERDNER

Hopeman Lane

Mount Pleasant