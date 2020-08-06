Letters to the Editor: Masks with valves do not prevent spread of COVID-19

While watching the memorial for Rep. John Lewis in the Capitol Rotunda, I noticed a handful of people wearing masks with a valve. This motivated me to submit this letter to help spread the word.

There is widespread agreement that the greatest benefit of masks is to protect others from being infected by the person wearing the mask.

A CDC graphic sums it up with “Your cloth face covering protects them. Their cloth face covering protects you.”

If you are looking for a mask that will prevent you from spreading an infection to others, you should avoid masks with valves. Valves increase the comfort of the person wearing the mask but they allow unfiltered exhaled air (and potentially the virus) to escape and possibly infect those nearby.

Masks with valves have been restricted or banned in counties and municipalities in California and Colorado. Hospitals such as the Mayo Clinic and Massachusetts General also have banned valved masks.

If you are wearing a mask with a valve, you’re not protecting those around you.

We need to better communicate the risks valve masks present.

Without proper awareness, those wearing valved masks will continue to unintentionally place those around them at risk. And those who see people wearing valved masks will have a false sense of security.

LAURA ANGERMEIER

West 9th Street

Folly Beach

Hot walk on the beach

We enjoyed a beautiful day at Beachwalker County Park at Kiawah Island recently.

The beach was pleasant with everyone enjoying themselves and social distancing.

The lifeguards were very nice.

There is, however, no place to rest, no benches to sit on after that long walk to the beach.

There should be a few benches along the path so one does not get heat stroke, especially my 90-year-old dad.

BOB LEWE JR.

Manorwood Lane

Charleston

Guard against drilling

In a July 25 Post and Courier op-ed, Doug Haugh and Laura Varn argued that offshore oil drilling was a nonissue because both candidates for the 1st Congressional District House seat are opposed to oil exploration off our coast.

They are correct regarding where the two candidates stand on the issue. In fact, virtually all elected officials along the coast are opposed to offshore drilling. But that does not mean we can let our guard down.

The authors also point out that earlier seismic surveys showed it was unlikely there were significant quantities of oil or gas below the seafloor in the mid-Atlantic or South Atlantic.

That contention is supported by the fact that a number of exploratory wells were drilled in the region several decades ago and no commercial quantities of oil or gas were discovered.

So why is the oil industry aggressively seeking permits to spend millions of dollars to conduct more seismic surveys off our coast?

Because that’s what they do; they explore for oil and gas. In the entire history of offshore oil exploration and development, the oil industry has always lobbied the Interior Department to include every acre of federal waters in the department’s five-year offshore plans. The industry wants to keep its options open.

Make no mistake, if President Donald Trump is reelected, he will quickly issue a five-year plan that includes all federal offshore waters, including the East Coast. This is no time to be complacent.

MARY ERICKSON

Knight Circle

Pawleys Island

COVID-19 vs. polio

Let’s just imagine COVID-19 targeted mostly children under 5, as the polio virus did in the 1950s.

Would you wear a mask and distance yourself or adopt any measures deemed necessary to protect your children if they were at risk instead of your parents, grandparents or people with chronic health problems?

You know you would.

Aren’t you concerned for the health care workers who are worn out from dealing with this disease?

Don’t you want our lives to return to some state of normalcy?

Please wear a mask around others. It’s the least you can do.

LYNNE HENNO

Kilarney Road

Summerville

Fact-check debates

It will be a waste of time to listen to any presidential debate that does not include onsite, instantaneous fact checking.

RICH BENNETT

Fernandina Street

Mount Pleasant