Letters to the Editor: Masks can be a hindrance for hearing impaired

Many of us are not hearing impaired, but most of us know someone who is.

We read daily of ways that people are trying to deal with this virus both physically and mentally.

I have read nothing about our hearing-impaired friends, and how communication has become more difficult.

Hearing impairment is a silent disability. We see a deaf person signing, and we are alerted to his hearing loss. With a hearing-impaired person, we might easily miss the hearing aids, therefore no clues are available to us.

A good lipreader gets 32% of what is said, leaving 68% that is not understood. But at least there was the 32%.

Now we are wearing masks (hopefully). In no way am I an advocate of removing our masks. So how do we try to communicate? If we could all practice increased patience, kindness and some simple techniques, we could make a difference.

Many hearing-impaired adults have mentioned to me that they say, “I am hearing impaired. Will you please look at me when you speak?” Often times, this was met with exasperation, and a refusal to do what was asked.

Even with the masks, we need to look at the person we are speaking with. If aware that your customer, patient or client is hearing impaired, please slightly slow your speaking rate, and slightly increase your volume.

Do not yell and do not over exaggerate your mouth movements.

Give the person time and perhaps even ask if they understand. It will take just seconds and help a human being.

For years, I taught sign language classes at various organizations, including the Charleston Police Department and local fire departments. Our first responders care and want to be prepared.

In a sense, we are all responders now, working together to defeat this virus.

Awareness and kindness will go a long way to improve communication during these different days.

VICKIE GUERRY, MS CCC-SLP

Charleston Speech Services, LLC

Antigua Drive

Mount Pleasant

COVID business lessons

There have been multiple lessons learned in this COVID-19 pandemic, and there are more to learn as we make our way out.

From a business standpoint, the three most important lessons are:

Take care of your employees and your customers.

Reexamine your supply chain: availability, delivery, quantity.

Examine liquidity, i.e., cash needs and reserves. Determine what assets can be readily converted to cash.

Hopefully this event has been a once-in-a-lifetime challenge.

HUGH C. LANE JR.

Chairman of the Board

The Bank of South Carolina

Meeting Street

Charleston

Stop, listen and act

I believe black lives matter with all my heart. But I pray that all of us outraged, privileged whites can find a way to tamp down the heated rhetoric, be quiet, listen and take a closer look with our black neighbors to save our communities.

We need to discern who is behind organized attacks, co-opting and corrupting the causes to achieve disruption and destruction. These people have no interest in causes so many are legitimately protesting on the streets and on the written page.

Some white faces shown in video of the riots are cynically and opportunistically pursuing ends that have nothing to do with black people’s lives.

Left, right or from both extremes, I believe agent provocateurs are involved.

Stop, breathe, I beg you, hush. We are privileged to be white and breathe freely. Let’s use that breath to be calm and quiet and think.

Count the black places of business and employment destroyed.

Ask a black neighbor how to donate, then be quiet and listen. Stop shouting. They’ve heard enough white rage.

PAULINE STONEY

Prioleau Street

Charleston

Honor fathers

In 2001, my brothers and sisters gathered in a hospital room near our father’s bed to await the doctor. Daddy, who had been strong, active, outgoing, take-charge and confident was just lying there. He had been sick and in pain for weeks. In all the challenges of my childhood, I had never imagined watching my daddy suffer.

As I scanned the faces in the room, I quietly counted the number of sisters and brothers who were there. We all had different childhood experiences and challenges.

The doctor gave us a grim prognosis. In spite of that painful news, we went into action to take care of Daddy. We worked together, prayed together, met together, created schedules, assigned duties, prepared meals and even celebrated together. Daddy was treated like a king until the day he died. He was never alone.

Two truths got us through that difficult time. One was knowing that we were all Daddy’s kids even though some of us have different mothers.

And, more importantly, we are all children of the greatest father ever: God. He is why we love each other. “For God so loved the world” (us) ... we believe and say, “Happy Father’s Day every day!”

LINDA MOSLEY LUCAS

Eileen Street

North Charleston