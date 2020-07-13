Letters to the Editor: Mask law needed to stop pandemic

How much higher must our infections spike in South Carolina?

How much longer will our governor refuse to order masks to be worn in public, hiding behind the argument that it is unenforceable?

There isn’t a single law, absent our consent to be bound by our social contract, that is enforceable should the majority of us flout it.

Most of us are law-abiding citizens. Give us a uniform public mask law, even if it’s time-limited.

Do what other governors have done: Lead us out of this pandemic.

LOIS HESSBERG

Deer Run

Johns Island

City needs to lead way

Needless to say, our wonderful city is in turmoil. There are numerous opportunities to excel and once again take a leadership role for our country.

A July 9 Post and Courier op-ed by Vince Graham, headlined “City needs a ‘peaceful gadfly,’” is one of the most thought-provoking pieces the paper has shared with readers. It was truly exceptional and well presented intellectually.

I would like to be bold and suggest that Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg form a commission to lead our city through these troubled times.

I further suggest that he ask Mr. Graham to serve as chairman, or Mr. Graham and a member from Emanuel AME Church to serve as co-chairs.

I encourage everyone to read the op-ed.

CREIGHTON E. LIKES JR.

One King Street

Charleston

Monumental truth

Leave the bare-naked Calhoun pedestal soaring above Marion Square and inscribe it simply to: The Vanity of Humanity.

DON CAMPAGNA

Popperdam Creek Drive

North Charleston

Main Road delay

I must be missing something. The traffic debacle at Main Road and Savannah Highway is an issue that:

A. Has been identified by the DOT as “critical”

B. Has adequate funding

C. And has overwhelming public support.

With that, I’m confused when I read in the July 8 Post and Courier that no shovels will hit the ground until fall of 2022.

I suspect that Johns Island will have at least another 500 houses by then at the rate things are going.

Is there a good reason why developers seem to be required to jump through far fewer hoops than Charleston County Council?

STEVE KITCHEN

Dunwick Drive

Johns Island

Sharing life together

I was jogging in the neighborhood late one recent night when I saw a car coming toward me. It slowed, then came on.

As it drew abreast, it slowed to a stop. and the driver rolled down the window. I heard the sweet voice of a black woman say, “Did you see that coyote I almost ran over?”

I said, “No ma’am, I sure didn’t.”

“Well, it was right back there. It ran in front of me. So you be careful, OK?”

I said, “Yes ma’am, I certainly will,” and thanked her.

I may not have known her, but this woman stopped to warn this old white guy to watch out for a roaming coyote at night.

This is what Charleston is about. It’s not about the shrill drumbeat of those who would have us at each others’ throats. It’s about the sharing of our lives together.

WRAY LEMKE

West Coleman Boulevard

Mount Pleasant

Neutrality needed

I just read the July 9 letter to the editor headlined “Holy City monument.” I had to read it more than once to make sure I read it correctly.

Who would suggest that a cross in Marion Square is universally appealing?

As a member of a non-Christian denomination, I would be offended. Crosses belong near churches or other religious locations.

Anything with religious overtones will offend someone in our community.

Neutrality is difficult, but let’s at least try not to offend others.

RUTH SCHWARTZ

U.S. Highway 17

Mount Pleasant

Dangerous weapon

There is a new concealed weapon: People who are either COVID-19-asymptomatic or symptomatic and refuse to wear a mask. They are potentially harming or killing people.

The mandate is clear, and penalties for carrying this concealed weapon should apply.

PERRY HALUSHKA

River Reach Way

Charleston