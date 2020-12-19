Letters to the Editor: Making drugs illegal does not stop violence, prison gangs

The Dec. 11 Post and Courier article about an active drug gang in South Carolina prisons can be matched only by another equally shocking story: The use and sale of drugs continues to be illegal in this country after more than a hundred years of increasing prohibition.

Arrest and incarceration have not stopped illegal drug sales. No one loves tough drug laws more than drug dealers, who take advantage of them to get rich. Anyone who wants to use illegal drugs can buy them on the street.

Using hard drugs is a personal, stupid choice. Criminalizing stupidity doesn’t work. Education, drug treatment and mental health services can help some people, but inevitably, some users will just keep being stupid.

An increasing number of states have legalized marijuana, but not South Carolina, even for medicinal purposes. Continuing to arrest anyone in South Carolina for marijuana offenses here, while a few states away it is sold legally in storefronts, is just wasting taxpayer money.

Our national drug policy of doing the same things over and over again and expecting a different result is insanity.

Drugs should be legalized and regulated like alcohol. It’s not a perfect solution, but it’s better than street violence and vicious prison gangs.

SHARON FRATEPIETRO

George Street

Charleston

Cancel culture

We have been reading a lot recently about pressure from the cancel culture causing consternation about the naming and renaming of public buildings, institutions, roads and more.

It seems that some cannot take it if things are named for persons, both past and present, who have committed a growing list of transgressions.

In an effort to provide more equity and consistency, here is a proposal that may solve the problem.

Let’s pass a law that forbids the naming of any public institution, building, roadway or other spaces after anyone who has ever committed a sin.

While that would significantly limit options, it would shelter all of us from being assaulted by a name that is associated with actions that trigger negative emotions.

DON McLAURIN

Water Street

Charleston

Shameful history

As a daughter of a white WWII veteran, I was appalled when I read the Dec. 9 Post and Courier article about Sgt. Isaac Woodard Jr. and the treatment he received when he returned home after the war.

Near Batesburg, a group of officers beat the Army veteran with nightsticks, and the police chief gouged his eyes and blinded him. This happened because he asked the Greyhound bus driver about using the restroom during a pit stop.

I know from what I have read that this kind of horrible treatment went on during this era. It really hit home with me because of the stories my dad would tell about how hard these brave men and women fought for our country.

For Americans to beat him just because he needed to use the restroom was despicable. I am totally ashamed.

I know things have changed since then, but we still have a long way to go.

PAMELA SMITH

Cloudmont Drive

Hollywood

King Street flourishing

Despite the headlines, retail on King Street is flourishing. It’s important we realize many of the businesses that have closed may have been struggling before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

For every reported instance of “retail closing,” you’ll find two examples of how our market is thriving.

King Street was busy with shoppers in October, November and early December. New restaurants and retailers are opening. Existing tenants are interested in larger spaces.

Yes, the shutdown put small business owners on the brink of destruction. Yes, the riots were a travesty and a direct assault on many landlords and small businesses. But guess what? We survived and we’re resilient.

The Dec. 5 Post and Courier article, “SC’s pandemic-related economic blows range from glancing to direct hit,” included a photo of a vacancy at the corner of King and George streets. (Full disclosure, that is my listing.)

Yes, it’s vacant, but what’s the real story? When Men’s Wearhouse acquired Jos. A. Bank, it no longer needed so many similar stores. Consolidation was inevitable.

COVID may have accelerated what needed to happen for this iconic brand riddled with debt.

It left a vacancy on the corner of King and George. It is not, however, because shoppers aren’t going downtown. It’s not because “brick and mortar is dead.” It’s not because of Amazon.

They were set up to eventually fail, and COVID-19 and the riots accelerated the fissures into a crevasse of no return.

Our retailers are adapting to the times and trends, are more fiscally aware and can react to challenges.

JOSHUA SCHAAP

Managing director, Charleston Commercial

Bramson Court

Mount Pleasant