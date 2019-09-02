The Aug. 18 Post and Courier editorial discussing the future of Citadel Mall incorporated a lot of good ideas, but I believe the priorities need rearranging.

Mention of a transportation hub was almost an afterthought. I think it should be up front.

Much of the parking space could be used by people taking an express bus downtown. Rearranging the lanes and lights on Savannah Highway would make it possible for express buses to get downtown in minutes, close to many work locations.

A transportation hub with parking could encourage more businesses to locate there. Services valuable to commuters could include laundry/dry cleaner, market with prepared foods, service station, hardware store, liquor store, one or more banks, car dealer service pick up and drop off and, yes, a pub, diner and restaurant.

A vibrant business environment in this space could help keep at least one major department store.

Once we “remake” this location into a more attractive transfer and shopping location, more people will want to live nearby, and housing will take care of itself.

Let’s make it attractive to leave our cars at or near home when heading downtown.

Of course, these ideas could also apply to locations in North Charleston, Mount Pleasant and elsewhere.

I urge city and regional planners to think more about the needs and habits of commuters as they make decisions about these spaces.

FRITZ SAENGER JR.

Lettered Olive Lane

Mount Pleasant

Sea wall funding

Let’s make the $32 million in funding for the Low Battery sea wall project contingent on the much-needed installation of restrooms at White Point Garden.

HOWARD C. EDMONDS

Macbeth Creek Drive

Charleston

Gun discussions

On Aug. 24, local activists, spearheaded by Indivisible Summerville, held a gun violence protest along Berlin G. Myers Parkway. The S.C. Light Foot Militia informed the organizer that Second Amendment groups were coming to protect our protest and to bring us water, snacks and education.

We took them up on their offer of education. No matter how polarized the country, we’re not as far apart as it seems. We all want to be healthy and happy, and for our children to have better lives than we’ve had. We’re often polarized because we have different facts, and sometimes we’re misinformed. We decided to listen carefully and to focus on our agreements.

We asked, with pen and paper in hand, to hear their perspective on violence and gun rights. We gave few opinions, instead simply listening and understanding the Second Amendment activists’ point of view. We enjoyed our discussions and agreed that getting together in a small group for an extended talk would be fruitful.

We disagree on many things. Nevertheless, we could potentially concur on strategies to decrease South Carolina’s deadly violence. It’s likely we could agree on methods to improve background checks and to increase penalties for gun-involved crimes. We may be able to agree on gun-related education that could decrease accidental shootings of toddlers and children.

We look forward to further, solution-focused discussion between gun-control advocates and Second Amendment groups.

BONNIE CLEAVELAND

Southgate Drive

Charleston

Kind act

I would like to offer a very sincere thank you to the person at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center on Aug. 20 who found my purse and gave it to the cashier.

Thanks also to the cashier for holding it for me. I am really grateful.

MARY ELLEN BABILON

Auld Brass Road

Walterboro

Keep mayor

I must say I was somewhat shocked by the Aug. 27 Post and Courier letter to the editor in support of Mike Seekings for Charleston mayor.

The premise of the author’s argument was “we need a mayor that is not afraid to act on issues that need immediate action.”

Mr. Seekings has been on City Council for 10 years and has not much to show for it in the way of accomplishments.

In under four years, Mayor John Tecklenburg has dedicated $40 million for new affordable housing (the most in the city’s history), created a department to exclusively focus on fixing our drainage issues and hired a great police chief in Luther Reynolds, who has done a fabulous job on keeping our neighborhoods safe and secure.

The mayor has done this while a political council has tried to stymie his quality-of-life agenda through political games and smear tactics. But I guess if you like the efficiency and effectiveness of CARTA, Mike Seekings should be your candidate.

I’d rather have a businessman than a transit chairman in the mayor’s office.

JOE MARTIN

Sycamore Avenue

Charleston