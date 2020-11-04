Letters to the Editor: Magwood family grateful for love, support

The Magwood family would like to sincerely thank the town of Mount Pleasant, the surrounding Charleston community and the many friends for the beautiful outpouring of support that was bestowed upon us after the sudden passing of our father, Capt. Wayne Magwood.

Our hearts were touched and we were truly comforted by everyone who showed their love for our father.

To donate Memorials for a bronze statue of Wayne Magwood can be made to: Town of Mount Pleasant Attn: Finance Department 100 Ann Edwards Lane Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Be sure to earmark your checks in the memo section "for Wayne Magwood." Donations can be recognized for tax deductions upon request.

The acts of kindness, loving words, prayers and tributes shared to honor his memory filled our hearts with joy.

It was a tremendous site for our family to behold. We felt much love and support during this difficult time and wish to express our deepest gratitude to all.

To further honor his legacy and the shrimping community, we are raising funds to erect a bronze statue of him.

With the help of the town of Mount Pleasant, we are accepting donations toward this project.

We ask that you continue to honor his legacy by supporting American fishermen and purchasing wild-caught American seafood.

TRESSY MAGWOOD MELLICHAMP

Wayne Street

Mount Pleasant

(The letter also was signed by Jennifer Magwood Ray, Tara Magwood and Melissa Magwood.)

Johns Is. roads

On Oct. 15, Charleston County went live with an online public information portal for Main Road Corridor Segment C road improvements on lower Johns Island (mainroadcorridor.com/segment-c/vpim/).

Alternative 1 consists of widening Bohicket Road with no new major roads being constructed.

Of the five alternatives, only Alternative 1 achieves the project goals and simultaneously maintains the rural character of Johns Island that is increasingly under threat by development.

Of the five alternatives, Alternative 1 has among the lowest environmental impact to total wetlands, floodplains and farmlands.

Alternative 1 also has the lowest number (seven) of potential relocations of residents and businesses. Importantly, Alternative 1 would not result in the construction of any new major road sections.

With new major roads come possibilities for unwanted real estate developments and increased traffic noise pollution, both of which would deteriorate the rural vibe of lower Johns Island that many longtime residents seek to maintain.

Alternative 3 is especially problematic and would cut 10 miles of new roads across the entirety of the Segment C study area, which would most likely increase the chance of traffic noise and property value loss.

Alternative 2, which would widen River Road, would be especially devastating to the landscape and cultural identity of Johns Island, with its working farms and grand oaks that beg motorists to slow down and take in the bucolic scenery.

Let’s keep it simple and support Alternative 1 for Main Road Corridor Segment C road improvements.

MARK STRATTON

Eden Forest Road

Johns Island

Teaching a hard job

Please don’t criticize teachers for trying to do their jobs. Teaching is an already difficult job that has gained some insurmountable obstacles due to COVID-19.

Is it true that distance learning is difficult? Yes. I fully agree that distance learning is not perfect and definitely needs improvements.

However, your child would still be struggling because learning can be a difficult thing. The main difference is that now you’re seeing your child cry at home rather than your child’s teacher handling the tears.

The frustration that you see your child dealing with at home still would have occurred in a classroom, even during a normal year.

Please keep in mind that we are all trying, teachers especially.

LEAH DAVENPORT

Tallow Street

Summerville

9/11 vs. COVID-19

On 9/11, nearly 3,000 Americans died. As a result, we, as a society, accepted having our luggage inspected, took off our shoes and belts, and submitted to body scans before being able to board a plane.

I don’t recall a lot of resistance to those impositions.

In 2020, more than 230,000 people have died from the coronavirus, but there is still resistance to wearing a face mask because it infringes on our liberty.

Really?

RICHARD H. GROSS

Oak Marsh Drive

Mount Pleasant