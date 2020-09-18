Letters to the Editor: Magwood death a blow to Mount Pleasant

When I think of my hometown, my thoughts always go to Shem Creek and the shrimp fleet that has been the most recognizable image of our town for 70 to 80 years.

On Sept. 11, one of the icons of that creek was killed in an accident on Coleman Boulevard.

Wayne Magwood’s death was met with great sadness by all who knew and loved him. Wayne’s family began the shrimping industry on Shem Creek in 1930 when Capt. C. Magwood became the first fisherman to bring ocean shrimp into the creek.

The Magwoods became the most well-known shrimping family on Shem Creek and operated Magwood Seafood from their dock near the entrance to the creek.

Wayne’s father, Capt. Junior Magwood, ran the business and trawled for shrimp. Wayne, as well as his brothers, Scotty and Skipper, grew up in the business.

In 1979, I decided to become a shrimper working as a deck hand on a friend’s boat on Shem Creek.

While on a trip for rock shrimp 50 miles offshore, we were caught in a nor’easter with 30 to 40 knot winds. Unexpectedly, I had to take the helm most of the night, as the captain and crew became seasick.

One thing I remember was Capt. Wayne’s calm and reassuring voice over the radio.

Wayne helped me get through this experience, but it would not be the last time he helped me out of a jam. I have never forgotten his kindness and concern for our welfare.

Wayne Magwood was a soft-spoken man with a heart of gold. He loved what he did and always gave to those who needed his help.

Whenever boating on Shem Creek, I always hoped that I would see Wayne to give him a wave and ask how things were going.

I have a picture of Wayne’s boat, “The Winds of Fortune,” hanging next to my desk, and it brings back many fond memories of a great person.

Wayne will be greatly missed by all his friends on the creek, as well as the Mount Pleasant community.

JIMMY BAGWELL

Vincent Drive

Mount Pleasant

Leaders fill a need

This is a story of two women: LaTonya Gamble of Charleston’s East Side and Joyce Nesmith of Dorchester Terrace in North Charleston.

Both are longtime community leaders. Both are able, resourceful and can-do activists. Both recognized weeks ago that many kids in their neighborhoods would not be in school and that a place would be needed to help them and their parents as they faced learning new ways of schooling and unfamiliar technology.

Both set about to pull together what they knew would be needed: space, computers, supplies and willing helpers. By now, on their own, both have set up free neighborhood learning centers on the order of what I think are called “instructional support groups.”

Not long ago, a prominent venture-capitalist in Silicon Valley summed up his investment strategy. “When somebody comes to me saying, ‘I know there’s a problem and I have a plan for figuring out a solution,’ I listen. When somebody comes to me saying, ‘I could see this was going to be a problem 3 years ago and I have been at work solving it,’ I back them.”

Apparently, the Charleston County School District has now made a commitment to support such neighborhood-level initiatives.

But, as the editorial stated, “the program is still in its infancy; in fact, there isn’t a program yet, merely a commitment … to develop one or more.”

Given the need, let’s hope it’s more. LaTonya Gamble, Joyce Nesmith and others have been at work meeting this need. They can use all the help they can get.

FRED PHILLIPS

Rushland Mews

Johns Island

Expand Hwy. 41

Let’s not make the expansion of a highway a racial problem. We have enough of those in our country.

Many communities and businesses of all ethnicities are located along S.C. Highway 41. No race is being picked on.

Small amounts of land will be purchased for expansion.

Multipurpose paths or sidewalks will still exist for bicyclists and pedestrians. No one needs to move unless one so desires. Neighbors will still gather for events and sharing.

Highway 41 is a hurricane route because it is a straight thoroughfare and the shortest route connecting two growing counties.

This route continues on the other side of the Wando Bridge to move traffic west and north.

The expansion results from growth and the future growth of Berkeley County. The widening is comparable to the expansion of U.S. Highway 17 and Clements Ferry Road.

The current plan is the least expensive, the most environmentally protective and the quickest to achieve.

The addition of turn lanes and lights should make the highway safer for all the communities and businesses along Highway 41.

PEGGY TAPAGER

Col. Vanderhorst Circle

Mount Pleasant

Canada’s lead

What has Canada done to reduce its daily COVID-19 cases to zero on Sept. 12? Could we in the U.S. have done better than we have?

Should our leadership adopt Canada’s winning strategy?

Is saving lives what matters?

PAUL FLAHERTY

Atlantic Avenue

Sullivan’s Island