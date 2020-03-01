Letters to the Editor: Lowcountry Food Bank CEO Walker’s service appreciated

One in 4 children go to bed hungry each night in the Lowcountry.

For more than 35 years, the Lowcountry Food Bank has met the challenge of feeding the ever-expanding number of families requiring assistance in obtaining balanced nutrition.

As we transitioned into our modern new facility, Pat Walker assumed the reins as administrator and CEO, beginning a new era of expanding services and community involvement.

No longer would the Lowcountry Food Bank simply be a food warehouse and distribution center.

Pat Walker molded the concept of the Zucker Family Kitchen and Paul Hulsey Community Food and Nutrition Center into a creative new model of community outreach and service standing as a template for food banks throughout the country.

Under her tenure, we expanded our efforts to include needy families from the 10 coastal counties of the Lowcountry while increasing our food distribution from 18 million pounds in 2012 to more than 32 million pounds today.

As our facility grew to meet the demand, Pat Walker instilled a family culture within our walls, emphasizing the importance of each employee to the success of our mission.

She created a heightened level of community awareness, and through her outreach this year alone we raised almost $500,000 at Chefs’ Feast 2020.

After eight years of tirelessly leading the war against hunger in the Lowcountry, Pat Walker has announced her retirement.

On behalf of our families and those of the entire Lowcountry Food Bank, she will be sorely missed.

PAUL H. HULSEY

Ocean Point Drive

Mount Pleasant

ANITA G. ZUCKER

Jenkins Avenue

Charleston

‘Sleep safe’

A letter writer in the Feb. 20 Post and Courier probably forgot to give credit to the originator of the message he provided. As best as I can determine, the paraphrase is from George Orwell, author of “1984.”

“We sleep safe in our beds because rough men stand ready in the night to visit violence on those who would do us harm.”

JOE MAYO

Gunnison Street

Mount Pleasant

Baseball’s fall

For decades, all that’s good and valued in American society has been mirrored in baseball, our great American pastime.

This can best be described by the movie “Field of Dreams”:

“One constant through the years, Ray, has been baseball. ... But baseball has marked the time. This field, this game: It’s a part of our past, Ray. It reminds us of all that once was good and that could be again,” said Terence Mann, played by James Earl Jones.

Whether it’s the Black Sox scandal, the steroids scandal or the Houston Astros sign-stealing/cheating scandal, there always will be those who will stoop to the lowest levels to win at all costs.

The values of our great American pastime, our democracy and America reflect each other and all that is great in this nation. They will continue to persevere against such scandals or attempts to weaken it.

Sadly, Major League Baseball doesn’t see it that way as indicated by its disgracefully weak response and punishments that in essence make clear two things: Cheating isn’t wrong unless you’re caught and, more importantly, the double standard for those who believe in lawful order and those who don’t.

“Where have you gone, Joe DiMaggio?”

LARRY LADUE

Wespanee Drive

Charleston

Wine tariffs

I would like to applaud restaurant owner Mike Lata for explaining proposed tariffs on French wines and for explaining the far-reaching harm these tariffs would do.

The idea that making wines imported from France prohibitively expensive would somehow “level the playing field” because of perceived unfair subsidies to Airbus, as a recent writer suggested, is illogical. Surely there are better ways of boosting Boeing sales versus Airbus than by restricting my choice of beverage.

These tariffs would have far wider effects than restricting individuals’ ability to buy wines of their choosing. In cities like Charleston, where our vibrant restaurant scene is a major source of enjoyment to residents and a major draw for visitors, these tariffs would not only damage the viability of the restaurants but also hurt tourism, one of our biggest sources of income and pride.

As Mr. Lata pointed out, anything that hurts restaurant and retail sales of wine will have a negative ripple effect on the many food, beverage and service industry jobs that depend on them.

One of the reasons Charleston is consistently ranked No. 1 on visitor preference lists is its exciting choice of quality restaurants that people like Mike Lata have built and continue to support. Are we willing to risk this to “score points” in a completely unrelated field?

CAROL HECKROTTE

Rice Field Lane

Mount Pleasant

A possible future

A Feb. 15 Post and Courier letter writer asked readers for help in finding a solution to changing partisan behavior in our branches of government.

Well, I think I can help. The writer said he was a 19-year-old political science major who has been politically aware for a long time.

He indicated a desire to serve our nation in government but had become disillusioned because of what he saw as partisan arguing and a degradation of checks and balances.

The only way to change this is to have knowledgeable, intelligent, dedicated professionals in office. I think the writer certainly will have these attributes when the time comes.

Now, here’s my advice:

• Don’t give up on your goals.

• Don’t become disillusioned over day-to-day problems, but rather study the issues and evaluate how you would tackle whatever they might be.

• Stay interested in politics

• Stay your course.

• Get a law degree.

At that point, the letter writer will be ready to become a politician capable of bringing about those changes for which he has a predisposition.

He should not fear the future of our government as he may be part of it. Best wishes.

GARY WILLIAMS

Shaftesbury Lane

Summerville