Letters to the Editor: Lowcountry Food Bank asks for support to meet needs

With our network of community partners, the Lowcountry Food Bank has a proud history of responding to crises and supporting our neighbors who struggle with hunger — every day of the year.

For our neighbors who are already facing food insecurity, being quarantined to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 means the very real danger of lost wages, further difficulty accessing food and an increased reliance on the Food Bank to fill their plates.

With school closures, job disruptions, lack of paid sick leave and the disproportionate impact on seniors and low-income families, we know the number of people in need will continue to grow.

COVID-19 has brought a tremendous increase in the demands on the Food Bank and our partner agencies. We immediately adjusted our business model due to drastic declines in retail food donations, social distancing limitations on volunteer efforts and the need for low-contact distributions.

We will continue to respond to the

COVID-19 crisis throughout our community as needs arise, and we are working hard to reach everyone in need.

We are in this together, and we will continue to need our community’s help.

In the last few weeks alone, we have experienced a drastic decline in donated food and have spent more than $500,000 on food and transportation.

We know that these expenses will continue to increase as the situation evolves, and we will continue to need monetary and volunteer support to meet the needs of those in our community who are facing hunger.

Please visit lowcountryfoodbank.org/covid19/ to give or find resources for yourself or a loved one.

Thank you for supporting our community during this unprecedented time!

PAT WALKER

President and CEO

The Lowcountry Food Bank

Azalea Drive

Charleston

Help halt virus

Many are taking COVID-19 too lightly. While at a grocery store on April 8, only about 1 in 30 people were wearing a mask. Social distancing was being only moderately observed in the aisles.

We’ve heard about the

“exponential growth” of COVID-19 cases, but do we understand it? I didn’t until I did some research. What I learned has kept me home for the past two weeks.

When a virus like the novel coronavirus enters the population, initially no one seems to know anyone who is sick.

All seems fine until one day that changes. When you have exponential growth, the number of infections can double about every three days.

Initially the numbers are small, but suddenly the popcorn pops. What started as one infection can become 1,024 infections on day 30.

Borrowing from a public service ad: If one lily pad, which reproduces once a day, is introduced to a pond, on day two there would be two lily pads; on day three, four lily pads; on day four, eight lily pads, etc. If it takes 60 days to cover this pond in lily pads, how many days to cover only half? The answer is 59.

Yes, everything seems normal until that explosion. To slow or halt the growth, something from its growth chain must be removed.

To continue to spread, potential hosts are required. That’s you and me, and that’s why we must all stay at home and far away from others.

KATHLEEN COX

Cambridge Lakes Drive

Mount Pleasant

Praise for teachers

The lead editorial in the April 11 Post and Courier omits a key group of participants who are instrumental in leading us through this crisis: teachers, administrators and school staffs across South Carolina.

With very short notice and little experience, teachers designed lessons and began teaching their students via the internet.

If children did not have internet capacity, teachers made learning activities and sent them to homes, delivered via school buses, along with food to many S.C. families who depend on school meals daily.

Some school districts are providing iPads and tablet computers to youngsters to facilitate learning online.

Teachers from some schools have had parades using their cars with balloons flying, going through neighborhoods, tooting their horns to cheering children waving from their front yards.

S.C. teachers and school districts are unsung heroes during this pandemic, once again doing their jobs, reaching out, supporting the learning and needs of their students during unprecedented challenging times.

Let’s recognize the outstanding service our teachers and schools are providing for children and families now.

GAIL HUFFMAN-JOLEY

Heston Point Drive

Pawleys Island

Real leadership

Occasionally, we read an article in The Post and Courier that is replete with an example of compassion and leadership.

Such was the case in the April 10 edition starting on the front page.

Jimmy Wilkerson is the manager of Environmental Services at Roper Hospital. He recognized the fear of staff members who clean hospital rooms of discharged COVID-19 patients.

It’s his philosophy not to ask his staff to do something that he wouldn’t do. So, he cleaned the rooms himself. Now that is leadership and compassion.

Mr. Wilkerson has been recognized for several other things that he does as a manager and employee. Nurse Mandy Corbett thanked him for bringing lunches to staffers who couldn’t leave the unit.

Matt Desmond, the chief administrative officer, said Mr. Wilkerson was the first person to show up with a sleeping bag when hurricanes threaten.

As a hospital CEO for almost 40 years, I thank and commend Jimmy for his compassion and leadership.

CREIGHTON E. LIKES JR.

King Street

Charleston