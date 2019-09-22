Lottery money

I was highly disappointed by the news that most families in South Carolina will receive a check for $50 as a distribution of the state’s award after the major lottery win here.

I’m sure there are some families in the state who can look forward to this bonus. However, it has always been my understanding that the purpose of the lottery was to aid in education. Why, then, are many in the state receiving this $50 to spend as they please?

Personally, should I receive such a payment, I will find a way to get it to where it belongs: to the schools that are in need of such funds, possibly through a teacher who can put it to use for much-needed classroom supplies.

I hope others who are not sorely in need of this money will make an effort to put these funds where they should have gone in the first place: education.

MARK PALASEK

Stamby Place

Mount Pleasant

Esau Jenkins’ van

After reading about Esau Jenkins’ service to the African American rural Sea Island communities, it defies reason why his van has been left to deteriorate to its present condition. It becomes even more puzzling, considering the International African American Museum has been in the works here for almost 20 years.

Why does it take people from the Smithsonian to show the importance of one of our local champions of the civil rights movement?

Ask what’s going into the IAAM and you will be told a DNA center, changing exhibits and maybe some stones from Gambia in exchange for some dirt from Gasdsen’s Wharf.

Why are some in the local African American community so upset and offended? Why have there been three directors already and no clear direction? Why is there a continual call for more money? Why isn’t $90-plus million enough to build it?

I predict the IAAM will serve as another party/wedding venue on the waterfront.

It’s unbelievable that a project of such cost goes unquestioned.

CAROL EZELL-GILSON

Broad Street

Charleston

Middle East wars

In the Sept. 15 Post and Courier column by Jonah Goldberg, “In war, time is less expensive than lives,” he misses the point on the 18 years of regime-change wars the U.S. continues to conduct in the Middle East, and notably in Afghanistan.

It is a myth that remaining in Afghanistan protects America from terrorists bent on attacking our country. In fact, our being there is probably the leading recruiting tool for the Taliban and its anti-American fervor.

Time does matter in the conduct of wars, especially wars with no purpose other than to change the regime, something the tribal culture of Afghanistan has resisted for hundreds of years.

We are spending about $48 billion a year in Afghanistan. Soldiers have been killed and thousands return home with post-traumatic stress disorder, which our health care system does not adequately cover for many of them. The human and fiscal costs benefit no one.

There is no legitimate U.S. interest in remaining in Afghanistan.

The tribal feuds will continue long after we are gone, whenever that is. In the meantime, the money spent there could be used on domestic needs such as infrastructure, health care, the environment and reducing the deficit. A generation of young soldiers would benefit as well.

RANDY HENRICK

Fish Creek Court

Summerville

Town needs vision

It was refreshing to read Mount Pleasant Town Council member G.M. Whitley’s op-ed in the Sept. 15 Post and Courier if for no other reason than to see that the new council members seem to understand that the bottom of the bucket is at hand.

It is important to dump the old stale mindsets of the forever-bickering incumbents for people with vision, intelligence, the willingness to plan long range and the leadership to execute the plan.

JIM ROWE

Poaug Lane

Mount Pleasant

USC Trustees

The actions by the University of South Carolina’s Board of Trustees still haunt the school after a controversial presidential search, driven by politicians and their personal interests. The members must go.

The leaders of this university have shown their true colors, and indicated that they are more than willing to put their political party above the needs of the more than 50,000 students in the USC system, as well as the thousands of faculty, staff and alumni.

In Andy Shain’s recent article on the emails and texts sent between the Palmetto State’s political leaders and the board of trustees, Trey Walker’s comments concerned me the most.

Reflecting afterward on the election of President Robert L. Caslen, Walker, Gov. Henry McMaster’s chief of staff, was quoted as saying, “The Democrats hate us. We took their castle.”

As an alumnus of the University of South Carolina, Mr. Walker should know that not only is he incorrect but that the exact opposite is true.

Trustee Bubba Fennell referred to student and faculty protesters as “radical left faculty and students” who were trying to threaten the board of trustees.

As part of the protest, I can tell you that this is also far from the truth. Of the people protesting, some were liberal, some were conservative, but none of us cared about the politics of the matter.

It seems that the only ones who were politically motivated during the search process were those who are charged with putting the university above their personal beliefs. They failed. Therefore, they should be removed.

ROBERT BUCHANAN

USC Class of 2019

Pendleton Street

Columbia

I-526 needed

On Sept. 16, two wrecks that shut down Johns Island completely blocked access to U.S. Highway 17 on both the south- and northbound lanes.

So where is I-526 when we need it?

LESTER FINKELSTEIN

Betsy Kerrison Parkway

Johns Island