Is it just me, or did anyone else notice the two related, albeit oxymoronish, stories in the April 19 Post and Courier?
One questioned the state spending $700,000 in postage to send $50 checks to South Carolina residents who paid a minimum of $50 in state income taxes, thereby “giving back” the $61 million-plus in tax revenue from the $1.5 billion Mega Millions lottery winner.
The other story was about a teacher with master’s degree who resigned from her chosen field and is now waiting tables in what has proven to be a more lucrative industry.
The latter exemplifies the lack of significance our state places on teaching while our universities populate the brain cells of our future doctors, lawyers and other leaders.
The former exemplifies the brain drain in the Legislature.
The lottery is supposed to support education. The $61 million-plus windfall could certainly go a long way toward educating our future workforce and, more importantly, perhaps keep teachers with master’s degrees from resigning and turning to the higher-paid job of waiting tables.
Reparations
Who came up with the idea of reparations for slavery? It must have been a Republican strategist looking for a way for Democrats to form “circular firing squads” (President Barack Obama’s description).
And where would you get the money? We are already running a $1 trillion deficit, and we have so many pressing needs.
Why would you choose to pay reparations? To divide the black vote? Reparations for what? The travails of deceased ancestors?
And what about the American Indians? Do we owe them reparations for an entire nation we took from them?
Undoing history is an impossible task.
Methodist Church
After reading “How the United Methodist Church moves forward” in the April 1 op-ed by the Rev. Susan Leonard, I was disappointed that she did not appear to fairly or accurately represent the long-standing United Methodist Church policy with respect to inclusion of the LGBTQ community.
When she quoted our “Book of Discipline,” Rev. Leonard quoted a sentence that said Methodists do not believe a homosexual lifestyle is supported by Christian teachings. But she omitted a sentence that says in the same paragraph, “We implore families and churches not to reject or condemn lesbian and gay members and friends. We commit ourselves to be in ministry for and with all persons.”
Methodists have been, by official church policy, imploring both members and individual Methodist churches to include the LGBTQ community in this way long before the General Conference meeting in St. Louis.
Prior to her op-ed being published, I contacted Rev. Leonard and urged her to use the full context of our “Book of Discipline” in her article.
I believe full inclusion of the text sheds a much different light on her piece and what it inferred about the Traditional Plan.
The “implore to include” statement has been in our “Book of Discipline” for almost 20 years, and by not providing the current and historical United Methodist Church stance in fair and full context, Rev. Leonard has consciously misrepresented the United Methodist Church.
Editorials are right
I must admit that the April 21 Post and Courier editorials were absolutely correct in every way, shape, form and word.
On incentives for football:
As much as I do not particularly care for some state senators, the evidence, at least on the surface and as presented in the editorial, sure sounds like valid reasons to look more carefully at decisions that involve quite a few of our dollars.
I cannot but think that this decision by the Commerce Department may be colored a bit too much with the absurd notion that “everything football” must be good for the state.
On the Awendaw sewage treatment facility: Be careful for what you wish for.
An almost-full Mount Pleasant is a precursor to what could happen in Awendaw. When Mount Pleasant expanded along U.S. Highway 17 to near Awendaw’s border, it became another example of the “Field of Dreams” saying that is all too evident in the Lowcountry: “Build it and they will come.”
And they sure have — in the tens of thousands.
Awendaw is already beginning to see a first wave of hungry developers and multitudes rushing in with dreams of property taxes that are essentially nonexistent.
It is imperative that developers be required to post bonds that would cover any legal disputes resulting from a failure at a wastewater treatment facility.
It’s troubling that this essentially virgin community is beginning a pattern of development that sacrifices individual property rights and the fiduciary duty of the town.
Whether the town can balance development without destroying the rural character of the area — it’s adjacent the Francis Marion National Forest and Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge — is still being decided.
If you just “follow the money,” you know we are all in trouble.
Nadler’s position
In a scenario almost identical to the last impeachment, Rep. Jerry Nadler’s position has taken a 180-degree turn.
When Republicans were pushing for the release of the Ken Starr report, Nadler was extremely vocal in opposing its release. He stated that the Starr report should not be made public.
His reasons included, “It’s grand jury material and represents statements that may or may not be true; (it) contains salacious material; contains all kinds of material that would be unfair to release.”
Could the reason for this turnabout be that the Starr report was about Bill Clinton and the Mueller report about Trump?
