I am responding to the letter to the editor in the April 19 Post and Courier, “Trucks a safety issue on Long Point Road,” that addressed truckers who illegally use Long Point and Whipple roads to access U.S. Highway 17.
I was a member of the community group that expressed concerns about the proposed extension of Long Point Road across U.S. 17 to Rifle Range Road. The reason was simple: safety.
Now let’s focus on Long Point Road from I-526 to the Wando terminal. It’s a trucker’s race track.
They speed, run lights, improperly change lanes and actually race each other to the I-526 West ramp. Residents of Hobcaw Creek Plantation and Hidden Cove and traffic entering from Wando Park Boulevard face this onslaught daily.
Since July 2018, I have written the town and the ports authority on behalf of our neighborhoods multiple times, made visits to the town traffic department and ports authority, and spoken at a traffic meeting in Town Hall.
We are pleading for help. We have asked for a traffic light at Hidden Boulevard and Shipping Lane to help control speeding trucks only to be turned down.
In February, the ports authority paid for off-duty Mount Pleasant police officers to look at Long Point Road.
These officers could not find but one truck in violation of traffic laws. The same officers, however, were able to ticket 47 of our neighbors for violations.
I wrote Mount Pleasant Police Chief Carl Ritchie, sending along pictures taken in a 7-minute time frame on Long Point Road between Hobcaw Bluff Drive and Wando Park Boulevard that show four trucks and one other vehicle running the traffic light.
I received a reply from one of his lieutenants stating that the car drivers were the problem, not the truckers.
The town now has an unacceptable solution for traffic in and out of Hobcaw Creek Plantation: to make our entrance into a commercial entrance by making a cut-through road from Hobcaw Bluff Drive to Lone Tree Drive.
This would bring commercial traffic off Long Point Road onto our entrance to connect to the new Atria assisted-living community and a number of medical buildings.
We continue to reach out for help.
We have received support from Sen. Larry Grooms who has spoken to the ports authority on our behalf. We appreciate his efforts, and I recently I received a call from Mount Pleasant Councilwoman G.M. Whitley expressing her concern.
What does it take to get the attention of the S.C. Ports Authority and the town of Mount Pleasant? I pray it is not a fatality.
MITCH WITHERSPOON
Willow Branch Way
Mount Pleasant
Slow drainage
It’s official. It took less time to build the 2.7-mile-long Grace Memorial Bridge over the Cooper River, using technology from the 1920s (19 months), than it is taking to install a new drainage system and five medians along a three-quarter-mile stretch of Coleman Boulevard (now going on its 20th month).
WRAY LEMKE
West Coleman Boulevard
Mount Pleasant
Welcome to vets
Like most military veterans, I’m proud of my service to our country and like most Vietnam vets, I proudly wear my Vietnam veterans baseball cap.
We veterans often speak to each other at the sight of “the cap.” I usually start my conversation with, “What year did you graduate from the University of Vietnam?”
After a brief pause, the answer comes back with a smile and 1968 or 1969, or somewhere in that timeframe.
We welcome each other home and move on.
A couple of days ago, I welcomed a Vietnam vet home in the Lowe’s parking lot.
He and his wife were visiting with a friend. That’s when I heard his wife say to her friend, “They have their own language, you know.”
I smiled and thought, spoken or not, I guess she’s right.
Welcome home to all veterans, and especially to the few remaining World War II vets.
God bless all of us and may God continue to bless America.
CHARLIE LYBRAND
SPC 5
Cloudmont Drive
Hollywood
Expensive toilet
“Infuriated” is the best way to describe my displeasure at the city of Charleston and other public entities continuing to spend taxpayers dollars like it grows on trees.
For the city to spend $125,000 for a park toilet is fiscally irresponsible and baffling to say the least, especially when you consider the other projects and issues in need of funding.
Obviously, addressing
such issues as first responder pay, flooding, roads and affordable housing aren’t as important as a high-dollar potty.
I don’t know anyone who has a $125,000 toilet.
Do you?
LARRY LADUE
Wespanee Drive
Charleston
Money adage
The longer I live, the more I understand the old quote, “We have the best form of government money can buy.”
JAMES L. (JIM) RATLEDGE
Parkdale Drive
Charleston