Letters to the Editor: Local hospitals should create medical stockpile

Rather than replenishing a national medical stockpile in preparation for the next pandemic, might I suggest that a local medical stockpile is a better option.

Charleston’s hospital systems — MUSC, Roper St. Francis Bon Secours, Tenet East Cooper Medical Center, HCA Trident Health System, Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, as well as local nursing homes — could cooperate to purchase or lease a local, climate controlled warehouse.

Each hospital system could store its critical medical supplies and equipment in this safe environment.

Each hospital’s materials manager could check expiration dates on their sterile supplies and rotate those supplies so they could be used before expiration and then replenished efficiently.

Each hospital’s pharmacy personnel could check medication expiration dates and rotate and replenish stock efficiently.

Each hospital’s clinical engineering department could periodically check and test their electronic medical equipment, including ventilators, to make sure that all equipment is fully operational.

Each hospital’s maintenance engineering department could check and maintain the climate-control system.

The Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations, a national organization, currently inspects each hospital system every two to three years. The JCAHO inspects expiration dates and conditions of sterile and pharmaceutical supplies, as well as maintenance records for medical equipment. It could expand its mission to inspect the local medical stockpile.

The federal government could help defray the startup costs of such a stockpile.

Rather than depending on the federal bureaucracy to properly store, test and distribute life-saving supplies, our local hospital systems, which Charlestonians have come to trust and support, could use their own ready and professional personnel to store and maintain these critical supplies.

The right supplies in the right quantity in the right condition could be available within minutes or hours, not days or weeks.

ED SHAFER

South Moss Oak Drive

Charleston

Beach access

Now that the mayors and councils of beach communities have the authority to close beaches except to residents due to COVID-19, how long will town councils play that card after beaches reopen?

Anytime there’s a crowd, will access be denied?

If this concerns you, contact each council member and mayor. Their email addresses are listed on the towns’ websites.

As an aside, Eleuthera, Bahamas, is locked down tight. No one uses the beaches and that includes locals, beachfront residents, ex-pats, celebrities, movie stars and Prime Minister Hubert Minnis himself. He did not discriminate.

LAURA CROSBY

East Richardson Avenue

Summerville

Prisons and virus

In taking government spokespeople at face value, your article on COVID-19 in our state prison system delivers a false sense of security to inmate families and the public.

Families and my fellow advocates in contact with inmates describe an experience at odds with official policies. With prisoners denied in-person visitation, video visitations are imperative for families and the news media.

SCDC’s contention that inmates are safe because they’re so isolated is terrifying and deserves a public critique by experts.

By contrast, the South Carolina ACLU has asked Gov. Henry McMaster to institute an array of measures to protect inmates, staff and the general public. The press must present competing views to help us understand whether SCDC is acting responsibly.

Per statewide human resources policy, SCDC personnel are tested on their own, meaning their policies are based on unreliable data.

Inmates are reportedly tested only if symptomatic and a flu test is negative.

SCDC’s sense of invincibility from isolation understates the potential for asymptomatic transmission by guards to inmates in 21 separate, densely populated facilities, then returning home to their families.

We must know how SCDC will deal with internal outbreaks, particularly if a significant number of guards are infected or disinclined to put their families at risk by working inside a COVID-19 hot zone.

With thousands of lives at stake, we need probative coverage of what’s happening inside 21 potential hot zones.

Please challenge blanket statements of policy by presenting views of the S.C. ACLU, Hearts for Inmates and other advocates.

JIM HENNIGAN

Nightingale Lane

Greenville

We play a big role

We are all important now. Even if we are not health care professionals or sanitation workers or grocery store employees or bus drivers or delivery persons or any of the people putting their lives at risk during this coronavirus pandemic.

In fact, we all have a job now. Even those of us who are out of work, who have been furloughed, who are signing up for unemployment.

More and more people are griping about the ongoing list of restrictions during this crisis.

Some are protesting in Michigan, North Carolina and other states.

“What worries me is that we are losing our freedoms,” many say.

They are right. We are not at liberty to do whatever we want any more.

Why? Because doing so is inseparable from the freedom to infect ourselves and others, to cause people to die, including our own family members.

We can focus on what we cannot do, which is unhelpful; no one wants to accept the temporary constraints on our way of life.

What we can and must do is keep people safe. This is our job now; it is our primary responsibility and there is nothing more important.

MARY LOUISA IPPOLITO

Grove Street

Charleston

Biden’s selections

Now that Joe Biden will be the Democratic presidential candidate, let’s encourage him to be proactive. He should select his vice presidential candidate and name all or most of his cabinet nominees now in order to provide stability for our national government and to demonstrate leadership.

Soon, we must have a leader in Washington who has dedicated, expert advisers to help shape our national policies and unify the nation.

The world has changed due to the coronavirus.

The procedures we were accustomed to must change so that we have a strong national government that we respect and trust to do what is best for America.

STEWART WEINBERG

Howard Mary Drive

Charleston