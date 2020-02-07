Letters to the Editor: Literacy program mails books to children

After reading Steve Driscoll’s commentary in Saturday’s paper, I wanted to add my two cents.

Research shows the most important thing any parent can do to ensure a child’s success in school (and in life) is to read to them daily.

Children who are read to at home are smarter, have better vocabularies, better attention spans, better listening skills and they learn to read more easily.

When parents read to their children, it enhances the parent/child relationship, establishes good habits and models good reading behavior.

Driscoll stated the importance of having books in the home. One of the best ways to make that happen is through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, or as we call it in Charleston, Begin With Books.

This is a wonderful free program available to all families in certain zip codes.

Enrolled children receive one book in the mail every month from birth through age 4 for a total of 60 books.

Because the books are delivered directly to the children’s homes by mail, the access barriers of time, transportation and money are eliminated, allowing all pre-school children access to good books.

With an all volunteer staff, program costs are approximately $33 a child per year, which are paid for with grants and donations.

Presently, we are reaching families in high poverty zip codes in Charleston County. In order to reach all children in the area, we need more funding.

Anyone interested in helping may contact The Palmetto Project or Begin With Books at beginwithbooks@palmettoproject.org.

JANET MASONBERG

Begin With Books volunteer

Arabian Drive

Charleston

Income statistics

Mark Twain popularized the saying, “There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies and statistics.”

Nowhere is this more true than in the discussion of income inequality.

On CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” it was argued that lower income wages are growing faster than those of high income earners, and, as a percentage, that may be true.

However, if a person making $12 an hour ($24,960 a year) gets a 5% raise, that is an additional $1,248 a year.

If a person making $500,000 a year gets a 2% raise, that is an additional $10,000, which in dollars is about eight times greater than the increase received by the lower wage earner.

We need to have a national conversation about income inequality, but let’s not cloud the issue by manipulating statistics.

FRANK BARNES

Kentwood Circle

Charleston

Look to Mississippi

It must have been embarrassing to the South Carolina Legislature, the Department of Education and the House Education Committee to listen to Mississippi’s Superintendent of Education explain how that state excelled in results from early childhood education programs.

Both states began their respective programs at the same time seven years ago.

Mississippi, which is usually at the bottom of national rankings in education, had huge increases in math and reading scores while some of South Carolina’s scores decreased.

It now appears prudent that the Legislature should invest more funding into better quality pre-K programs and set higher expectations.

Mississippi also funded more professional development for teachers and created ongoing listening sessions at the state level for teachers, who are the real boots-on-the-ground answers for improving children’s learning abilities.

Let’s hope South Carolina’s educational leaders learn something instructional from the Mississippi superintendent.

CARROLL PLAYER

Rosewood Drive

Florence

Santee Cooper

Brian Hicks and I agree about once every leap year. Well, it turns out we have an extra day in February this year.

Hicks and I agree on one thing: South Carolina has no business owning and operating a utility. But that’s where our agreement ends on the future of Santee Cooper.

In his Jan. 29 column, Hicks seems to base his arguments for reform or a management contract, instead of a sale, on loyalty to Santee Cooper and an ax to grind against Dominion, neither of which have a place in this discussion.

But Santee Cooper’s years of mismanagement, corruption and debt do have a place in the discussion surrounding the future of the failed utility. Simply put, the culture of Santee Cooper is unfixable. No amount of “so-called” reform or rented management will fix that.

Our state must look to a more efficient, cleaner and modern energy future. Santee Cooper has proven time and time again it is not up to the task. I hope our legislators will see through the smoke and mirrors and make the tough but critical decision to get the state out of the energy business.

R.J. MAY

Lake Frances Drive

West Columbia