Letters to the Editor: Literacy of mothers critical to children's success

In honor of National Women’s Month, it is necessary to recognize how critical a mother’s role is in literacy. According to the National Institutes of Health, “a mother’s reading skill is the main determinant of a child’s future academic success, outweighing other factors such as neighborhood and family income.”

Of the 36 million adults in the U.S. who have low literacy skills, 65% are women. How is a mother supposed to help her child learn if she cannot read or do basic math?

A missing piece in efforts to increase literacy in children is to promote the mother’s literacy skills.

In an attempt to reverse the cycle of illiteracy, Trident Literacy Association focuses on helping mothers who lack literacy skills.

TLA provides direct links to community resources such as partnerships with Berkeley and Charleston County libraries.

The county’s bookmobiles visit TLA weekly for students and families to check out materials. Those who may have never had a library card or access to a public library are now excited on bookmobile days.

Mothers are choosing books to read aloud to their children as well as selecting materials to read independently.

By example, they are teaching their children that education is important.

As a community, we need to support organizations such as TLA that exist for the sole purpose of helping adults throughout the Lowcountry reverse the impact of generational illiteracy.

GIA COATS

Family Literacy Coordinator

Rivers Avenue

North Charleston

National stage

We all know what a pivotal role South Carolina has played in the presidential race.

I want to salute our beautiful venue that hosted the recent debate. The Gaillard Center was spectacular in every way.

Leading up to the debate, the Gaillard became a hub for politicians, the press and the public. During the debate the center looked magnificent and proudly represented the best of Charleston and our state.

We are so fortunate to have world-class cultural resources at our fingertips.

LARRY GILLESPIE

Zig Zag Alley

Charleston

Old dog, new tricks

Thinking back over my life, I think I’ve been fairly inventive. While in the Marine Corps, I designed a weapon enhancement and an engineering application.

As an enlisted Marine, I could not call them inventions.

Over the course of 80 years, I’ve had several innovative ideas that either made chores easier, shortened the time to do them or made them less expensive.

But the adage is true about old dogs and new tricks.

I was making coffee the other day, holding the carafe under the faucet to add the right amount of water, then pouring the water into the holding tank, watching the water level rise to the number of cups I wanted, placing the lid on the carafe, doling out the coffee into the filter, etc.

That’s when my barely 50-year-old son said, “Dad, if you’d move the coffeemaker a little closer to the sink, you could cut out several steps by just using the faucet hose to put the water directly in the tank. Your view of the water level marks are easier to see and it just takes a few seconds to do it.”

I don’t know how many years we’ve had a faucet with a hose attachment, but I wonder why someone as smart as I am had to be told this wonderful shortcut.

Old dog, meet new trick.

DAVID STEVENS

Retired Gunnery Sgt. USMC

Suncatcher Drive

Hanahan

Politics is messy

I am responding to a Feb. 15 letter in which the writer decried a lack of bipartisanship and the necessary checks and balances on governmental powers.

I am 85 and lived through World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam, Desert Storm, 9/11 and the war on terror, all of which changed our lives and so much more.

Never did I think we should quit or stop fighting for our Constitution, Bill of Rights and freedoms.

I suggest the letter writer read American history, particularly how the Founding Fathers discussed, argued about and finally produced our Constitution and Bill of Rights. Then read the Federalist Papers.

Learn how to make informed decisions and don’t allow the outrageous behavior of fools to discourage you. There has always been a right versus a left.

As to the behavior of people, many embraced the breakdown of civility in the 1960s and, today, we are seeing the results. Many people don’t have any self-respect, nor do they respect the law or people in authority.

There are millions of law-abiding Americans who lead useful lives and make America work, and they are the ones you should fight for.

Ours is a representative republic, and politics is messy.

ELISE MARCIANO

Stone Gate Lane

Summerville

Gift of volunteering

I recently had the privilege and honor of volunteering with a group of friends at the Ronald McDonald House Charities in downtown Charleston.

We brought in healthy ingredients and cooked dinner to serve 70 parents and children staying there while a youngster was receiving medical care at one of our local hospitals.

Ronald McDonald House Charities provides housing, three daily meals, snacks, family gathering areas, indoor and outdoor play areas for young children, media area for teens, laundry room, kitchen facilities and much more for these families.

The organization keeps families close to where care and resources are needed. To do so, volunteers and donations are needed to provide food, supplies, services and companionship to families who travel to the Charleston area for their child to receive medical care.

I encourage everyone to go to the Ronald McDonald House Charities website, www.rmhcharleston.org, to learn more how to provide much-needed help as an individual, group or business.

LYNN WALLACE

Long Grove Drive

Mount Pleasant