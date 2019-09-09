September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month, and I invite everyone to register for the smartest card in their wallet, a Charleston County Public Library card.

Your library card will open the door to millions of print and digital books, downloadable movies, TV shows, music, magazines and newspapers.

It provides access to 50 databases and subscription services that help patrons learn a new language, develop tech skills, access reports, study for a GED exam and more.

In the past year, we’ve added new materials for check-out including children’s Launchpads and hotspots so patrons can get free Wi-Fi.

Even without a card, the library is welcoming to all. This summer, CCPL partnered with the Charleston County School District, serving more than 8,000 meals to any children 18 and under at several library locations.

In partnership with the Lowcountry Food Bank, we also hosted food literacy programs that taught children, teens and adults cooking skills. This program is being extended through the year with many upcoming opportunities.

The card is an all-access pass to tools in literacy, workforce development, educational success and community engagement. Just visit your local library or go online at www.ccpl.org.

Next year, we will launch a new bookmobile to reach our most underserved citizens. We also will open several new library locations as part of the $108 million referendum passed in 2014 to build five branches and renovate existing ones.

Visit our website or come to a branch and unlock the possibilities.

ANGELA CRAIG

Executive Director

Charleston County Public Library

Calhoun Street

Charleston

Political rights

Recent coverage about the Colleton County sheriff sending an email to employees about the upcoming election has failed to note an important legal standard.

S.C. Code section 16-17-560 makes it a misdemeanor “for a person to assault or intimidate a citizen [or] discharge a citizen from employment ... because of political opinions or the exercise of political rights.”

DAVID YANDLE

Marsh Aire Lane

Edisto Island

Trump persecution

This letter is 2 years and 7 months in the making. That’s how long this great president has been unjustly persecuted, vilified and just outright slandered for simply telling the truth, whereas his predecessor, Barack Obama, got away unchallenged.

It was he who instigated the hatred that has divided this country, and as a result of eight years of Obama’s terms in office, the Democratic Party is even more radically hateful than ever before. And yet these politicians actually believe they are qualified to lecture us?

I don’t think so.

SKIP LESEMANN

Lebby Street

James Island

Eva’s restaurant

I loved the Aug. 28 Post and Courier food section article about Summerville and its “Southern Sweetness,” highlighting local restaurants.

Admittedly, all the restaurants mentioned are great, but the writer did not mention a gem right on South Main Street across from Hutchinson Square. I am referring to Eva’s.

Eva’s was opened by Eva Hinson in the early 1940s. Today’s owners are Ray and Whitney Easler and they are working hard at retaining Eva’s legacy as a family friendly restaurant, serving homestyle meals at reasonable prices.

They are doing a great job because they are always busy with breakfast and lunch crowds. Meals are prepared fresh daily with local produce. They believe in the “farm to table” concept.

The staff is welcoming and make you feel like you are coming home. There are numerous regulars, some who come in daily.

Anyone living in or visiting the greater Charleston area needs to make the trip to Summerville and visit Eva’s for a homestyle southern meal served with warm southern hospitality.

PATRICIA STURBAUM

Sentry Circle

North Charleston

Opioid use

Six years ago, I was diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer in my throat and tongue.

Veterans Affairs and MUSC coordinated my treatment. The radiation and chemo was going to make me sick and leave me in agonizing pain so I was put on an opioid medication.

There was a problem, however, as I am a recovering alcoholic and have post-traumatic stress syndrome.

MUSC and the VA monitored my opioid use so there would be no relapse or addiction. I’ve been six years cancer-free and clean and sober for 10 years by the grace of God.

Opioids can be great if they are taken right.

ALBERT ROBISON

Pinnacle Lane

Charleston