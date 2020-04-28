Letters to the Editor: Libraries are here to help

National Library Week, an annual celebration held last week, highlighted the valuable role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening our communities.

Charleston County residents are fortunate to have such a robust and proactive library system. While only one week a year is set aside to celebrate libraries and librarians, we should be grateful every day for the work they do.

While CCPL buildings are closed in the interest of community health and safety, they are open for business online, providing the virtual services and digital content at a time when we need them now more than ever.

Expanded digital resources and virtual programming are available every day for free on the library’s website and social media. If you don’t have internet access, CCPL is providing free public Wi-Fi outside of most library branches.

Every day CCPL staff is working to provide story-time for children, resources for parents who are home-schooling, guidance for those seeking social services and more.

At this time when some of us may be feeling disconnected, stressed or uncertain, the CCPL is rising to the challenge to meet the needs of our entire community in new and innovative ways. On behalf of the Charleston Friends of the Library board, thank you to all members of the CCPL staff for your spirit of service and your commitment to meeting the needs of our community. We can’t wait to see you all again and express our gratitude in person.

SUSAN HOFFIUS

President, Charleston Friends of the Library

Peachtree Street

Charleston

More testing needed

Fighting COVID-19 requires widespread testing of those with symptoms of infection or probable exposure to the virus. Also needed is rapid follow-up with all contacts and testing of contacts. If indicated, tests should be repeated to minimize false negatives.

Those with no indication of contagious infection could be allowed to resume normal activities.

When COVID-19 cases do occur, the patients should be isolated as above.

Coronavirus tests are finally becoming more available. Effective testing will require quickly mobilizing needed resources and removing all barriers, including confidentiality.

This is a costly commitment but far cheaper than the massive loss of jobs and businesses caused by shutting down and widespread isolation.

COVID-19 will be with us for a long time. With widespread testing we can find it, fight it and beat it.

JOHN W. GRAY III, M.D.

Laurens Street

Beaufort

HOA issues

As a former resident of Snee Farm for 28 years, I can sympathize with Susannah Cahillane, whose story was highlighted in an April 11 Post and Courier article. I certainly had my run-ins with the HOA.

Inconsistent and overbearing describe my experiences. However, I do understand the HOA’s predicament, if not its approach. Really, a fine?

All the HOA needed was anti-Pelosi or anti-Trump “joke” signs to start showing up, and it ruins Ms. Cahillane’s good intentions.

I’m sorry, Ms. Cahillane. I wish this wasn’t the reality of the situation. It shouldn’t be, but people just can’t help themselves. I loved the joke on the sign, and it brightened my day.

MARCI MITCHELL

Primus Road

Mount Pleasant

Serve others before self

As many governors, including our own, debate and seek to gradually loosen restrictions, it is important for the news media and the public to inquire their motivations.

With images of protests against stay-at-home orders in parts of the country, it is but another reminder of how so many people are being economically hurt, with more than 22 million out of work and many businesses on the brink of never coming back.

It is important for our leaders to exercise extreme caution like Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg is demonstrating.

With most of life, there is always a risk. The question is, are we willing to take that risk?

If New York City is any indication, with 18-wheelers being brought in to handle the dead and so many still getting sick, we must ask if we are putting our own interests ahead of the health of others and those on the front lines when we ask for restrictions to be eased.

A key message in the Bible is to grow a heart that serves others before self. This is something we need to remind ourselves of daily and we hope our politicians think of every day with each decision they make.

DAVID McCLURE

North Pinebark Lane

Charleston