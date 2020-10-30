Letters to the Editor: Letter writers sound off on voting, elections

Thanks, Mr. Griffin

Maybe we still have hope for our country.

I don’t know Charleston City Councilman Harry Griffin, but I would like to thank him for his response after a worker posted on Twitter claiming to have asked kitchen staff to put bleach in the councilman’s food at Taco Boy. The employee, who later issued an apology, was fired.

Griffin said he didn’t want this to ruin the young woman’s life. This is indeed a rare response.

As he said, we have all said or done things that we wish we could take back.

With the divisive attitude in our country, no wonder some think this is the normal or right way to act.

What are we teaching the younger generations by our actions? We all have ideas about how things should be done, and often we don’t agree.

What happened to sitting down, talking things out and making decisions? If we did this, maybe we could actually get some things done. Come on, people, we can do better than this.

BONNIE OSTERKAMP

Cane Slash Road

Johns Island

Reelect Cannon

I am a retired police officer, my final position before leaving police services being Hanahan’s chief of police. I started my police career in South Carolina as a North Charleston patrol officer when Sheriff Al Cannon was North Charleston’s chief of police.

Over the years of our respective law enforcement careers, Sheriff Cannon and I remained friends and professional colleagues.

Sheriff Cannon is a consummate professional. He is a forward-thinking individual, always looking for better policies and practices to institute in the departments he heads.

At the same time, Sheriff Cannon tests new policies and practices before implementing them; he does not abandon practices that work well just because they have been around for a while.

Mr. Cannon brings a real intensity to his desire to promote and deliver quality law enforcement services. Quite frankly, Sheriff Cannon is one of the most progressive law enforcement leaders I have ever known.

At the same time, Sheriff Cannon is a very compassionate, caring person and places a high premium on truth and honesty.

His roots are in Charleston County and he cares deeply about its people.

Sheriff Cannon is also a leader who cares deeply about the people who serve under his command. His dealings with those he leads are considerate, caring and fair.

Charleston County is fortunate to have Al Cannon as its sheriff. I urge voters to reelect Al Cannon as Charleston County sheriff.

TERRY WALKER

Catbriar Court

Summerville

Graziano for sheriff

I have almost always voted against a candidate for office rather than for one, and in some of this year’s races that remains the case.

In the race for Charleston County sheriff, however, I am voting for candidate Kristin Graziano.

Kris is my friend; she is a strong, caring, tough, loving, intelligent, street-smart and experienced problem-solver.

I know little about Sheriff Al Cannon, but I do know that he placed Kris on unpaid leave when she decided to run against him. And, as The Post and Courier’s endorsement of him mentioned, several concerns with his office came to light only after Kris challenged him.

Kris has been a law enforcement professional for 32 years, 18 of them in the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, with roles as varied as school resource officer, SWAT team leader, SWAT and active shooter response trainer, and anti-terrorism task force member.

She has received numerous awards, including three special recognition awards and three lifesaving awards from the county sheriff’s office.

But perhaps more important is her character: She connects with all people and encourages dialogue. A simple example: When a man acting menacingly recently entered our church during Sunday services, Kris immediately intervened, helped to calm the situation and enlisted mental health resources to assist the individual.

Kris’ website, kristinforsheriff2020.com, outlines steps she would immediately initiate as sheriff, including audits of policing practices and finances, organizational streamlining, community engagement, and more.

Electing Kris Graziano as our new sheriff, with her focus on inclusiveness and transparency, would bring a welcome change.

PETER STEELE

Battalion Drive

Charleston

School candidates

As a former teacher and as the grandmother of three children in Charleston County public schools, I am concerned about the Charleston County School Board election and some candidates with dark-money donors. It seems they have purposely hidden their agenda.

In the 2018 election, Charleston Coalition for Kids paid for television ads endorsing four candidates, all of whom were then elected.

That group now refuses to give the names of its founder or donor members, and it has erased their names from its website.

Charleston Coalition for Kids’ goals are closely aligned with those of Charleston County School District Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait, who appears determined to rid herself of any responsibility and embarrassment for the district’s many “failing” schools, which could quickly be taken over by the state superintendent of education.

Seemingly, Ms. Postlewait prefers to transfer her responsibility for educating our students to third-party commercial groups such as Teach for America.

At this point, I have faith in some parents running as candidates, since they would allow for direct parental oversight, as in regular public schools.

Therefore, I will vote for Kristen French, Erica Cokley and Francis Marion Beylotte.

I will not vote for anyone who is possibly associated with a third-party organization that would not be held responsible to parental control.

JOAN CHARD

Swinton Court

Mount Pleasant