Letters to the Editor: Letter writers share views on election issues

Mace’s COVID response

The Oct. 11 Post and Courier article on the different COVID-19 approaches favored by Joe Cunningham and Nancy Mace reminded me how valuable perspective is.

We are all in this together. Like it or not, the federal government needs to manage the nation’s coronavirus pandemic response, just like it oversees our national defense.

Does Mace’s notion of “not relying on Washington to get it done” make any practical sense? Or is it just political rhetoric?

Remember all the hand-wringing over Y2K? Then we were concerned that going from the 1900s to 2000s would cause a worldwide computer meltdown and paralyze us.

So, the federal government started planning early. Then, most everyone joined in. We all planned (maybe overplanned) until the smallest systems had triple back-up.

The millenium arrived and the meltdown didn’t happen. All the planning paid off.

How did the federal goverment forget to do it this time? COVID-19 could have been the same non-event that Y2K was.

It’s election season, so remember the people with great health insurance who didn’t step up for you.

Support those who anticipate problems, then act to solve them, rather than repeat President Trump’s talking points.

HARRIETT L. STANLEY

Legare Street

Charleston

Mace is clear choice

Independent, courageous, accomplished and inspiring. If those are the words you want to use to describe the person representing your interests in Congress, Nancy Mace is the clear choice.

Joe Cunningham’s slick, focus-grouped marketing mailers are too much. Once again Cunningham takes unearned credit, giving himself awards for independence and bipartisanship.

How can this Democratic lapdog be trusted to put “Lowcountry over party” when he votes with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about 90% of the time.

His claims of independence and bipartisanship are betrayed by out-of-state special interests spending millions on advertising consultants to craft messaging and flood televisions and mailboxes throughout the Lowcountry with ads that fundamentally misrepresent reality.

Cunningham only goes against his party when his vote doesn’t matter and even then only with permission from the Democratic Party.

I have watched Nancy Mace stand firm against her own party on spending, offshore drilling and numerous other issues.

She does it because she is a principled leader who does the right thing because it is the right thing. Her dedication, courage and record of determined representation are unmatched.

Join me in voting for Nancy Mace. For our beloved Lowcountry, for our promising future.

CHARLES COX

Daniel Ellis Drive

Charleston

Instructive path

I was thinking recently that President Donald Trump may just end up being instructive.

I cannot remember a time when the public has had such a front row seat to the almost complete exposure of such an aberrant, unraveled and destructive personality.

I hope his path to mutually assured destruction will be limited and this nation will regain at least a portion of the foothold on American exceptionalism that it once exhibited.

RICHARD BECK

Folly Creek Way

Charleston

Same-sex civil unions

I was sad to read that Pope Francis has endorsed same-sex civil unions. This is great news if you are in Joe Biden’s camp. This news will enlarge his voter count by the thousands.

This comes as no surprise to Christians. 2 Corinthians 11:14 reads “And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.”

Now is the time for all good people to use their voice and vote their faith on Nov. 3. United, we still outnumber others regardless of what’s being said. Don’t let this virus keep you from voting.

We, the people, can do this. Just as Trump supporters surprised in 2016, let’s make 2020 the greatest in voting recorded history. And, do this without the pope’s blessing.

SUE GEORGE

Country Club Boulevard

Summerville

Your vote is important

This election will be the first time I vote. As a student at College of Charleston and a volunteer with Save the Children Action Network, I understand the importance of voting.

I know my voice matters. Voting for the first time is a big moment. But as the child of immigrants, I feel this moment even more deeply.

My parents weren’t born here; they chose to be Americans. And I know that their sacrifices to provide me with every possible opportunity were huge.

I am urging everyone who is eligible and registered to get out and vote in this election.

This is a right and responsibility that was given to us when our democracy was first established. As a first-generation American, I am calling on you to use your voice and cast your vote. The future of our democracy depends on you.

ADRIANA SIERRA

George Street

Charleston