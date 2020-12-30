Letters to the Editor: Letter about No Surprises Act was no surprise

It is not surprising that opposition to the medical No Surprises Act would come from medical providers. However, their description of the act and claims of negative consequences to patients could not be further from the truth.

The act attempts to get the patient out of disputes between insurers and out-of-network providers who currently can “balance bill” patients for their full claimed charge amount even if they never collect that from any patients. Who hasn’t been in an in-network facility but told that only out-of-network providers are available for anesthesia, radiology, cardiology or other procedures?

The act will enable patients to pay only what they would have paid to an in-network provider. It is then up to the medical provider to defend his charges and arbitrate if necessary. The arbitration is conducted by neutral third parties and not arbitrators selected by insurance companies. The arbitrator is allowed to consider the “going rate” for the service. The process is designed to result in a reasonable return for the provider.

Surprise medical bills are one of the leading causes of personal bankruptcy. Addressing that result, and not favoring insurance companies, is what the No Surprises Act is all about.

RANDY HENRICK

Fish Creek Court

Summerville

I want out

American culture holds no interest for me any more. It’s all about the three M’s: money, materialism and me.

And it all floats in a sea of automobiles and traffic jams.

I keep looking for another country to retire to where it is warm, inexpensive and English is spoken. And there are no hurricanes or volcanoes.

The biggest problem is language. It takes years to learn a new language, and while I am willing, my wife is not.

I’ve come to the conclusion that being a “part-time expat” is the ideal.

Three to six months a year away from American politics and cable news would be refreshing.

If I ever need to go to a nursing home, I know where the equivalent of a $6,000-a-month U.S. facility can be found for $1,500, with world-class medical facilities only 30 minutes away. So I won’t have to spend my life savings.

It is a big world, and fighting the excessive costs and cultural sicknesses of American society is just too much.

I know people can be nasty everywhere in the world. But at least they won’t be my people.

WILLIAM A. JOHNSON

Serotina Court

Mount Pleasant

Area safety an issue

How safe is the Charleston area?

Shootings in North Charleston, the peninsula, West Ashley and James Island are in the news every week.

Why would a citizen go downtown at night?

Local governments and cultural groups seem to do nothing about these behaviors.

It is not up to the police. Instead, it is up to the leaders of various groups, cultures, races and religions to prevent this from happening.

Why not hold people to responsible, civilized behavior? Why should the rest of us live in fear when going out of the house?

If civic leaders want to enhance the reputation of Charleston, they’d better step up before it is too late.

PATRICK MURPHY

She Crab Court

Summerville

Better use for funds

After watching recent news reports about the cost of removal or repair of two downtown smokestacks, I feel compelled to comment.

With a raging pandemic causing unemployment on a massive scale, hunger, homelessness, failing businesses and so much inescapable distress that Charleston residents are experiencing, is this really the way to spend almost $3 million?

Why is the city trying to preserve smokestacks that spewed toxic smoke for many decades?

Are these really of any legitimate historical significance?

I believe the city should spend less by tearing them down out of safety concerns and donating the remaining money where it is needed most: struggling local businesses, food banks and rent relief.

Charleston City Council should rethink its priorities. Choose people over celebrating pollution reminders.

RIMA PARKER

Ashley Villa Circle

Charleston

A lack of unity

Abraham Lincoln is quoted as saying “a house divided against itself cannot stand.”

I ask you, what is the state of our union?

TERRILL LEFF

Apollo Road

Charleston