Letters to the Editor: Let’s count to 10 before reacting to riots

The nation has just experienced a wrenching moment with the Jan. 6 riots in Washington, D.C. It is natural for people to want to react quickly to the event.

Psychological research, however, reveals that high emotions reduce the ability to think rationally.

The sayings “Count to 10” and “Sleep on it before acting” are good advice for such a time as this.

Acting too rapidly can exacerbate a bad situation and make it more difficult to find a rational course of action.

I implore all to calm down, don’t cast blame on others. Instead, seek causes for the problems and take rational means for correcting them.

W.H. KASTNER

Furman Drive

Charleston

Nation in a sad state

I was incensed, as millions of Americans were, watching the angry mob of the president’s supporters storm the Capitol.

Where were the police, the security? They were running and moving out of the way.

If this had been a Black Lives Matter uprising, there would have been mass shootings, no questions asked.

I am so saddened for the state of our country.

JANE HIRSCH

Farm Quarter Road

Mount Pleasant

Avoid COVID hotspot

After reading the Jan. 8 Post and Courier article on the number of people in Greenville and Spartanburg counties with COVID-19, all I have to say is stay away from there.

ROBERT LANE

Knottingham Drive

Goose Creek

Dominion's rate dance

I again watch with disdain the running joke which is the interplay between Dominion, the Public Service Commission and the Public Utility Research Center regarding Dominion’s recent rate increase request.

Dominion will likely get whatever it asks for, just like SCANA, the parent of South Carolina Electric and Gas) did.

Having been a Dominion customer in Virginia, I know the utility carries a lot of political clout.

What no one is asking, however, is this: Why are rates in South Carolina so much higher than in Virginia?

In South Carolina, we pay $9 for our monthly meter fee; in Virginia, it is $6.58.

Virginia customers pay 2 cents per kilowatt hour for the first 800 kWh, and 1.2 cents for any over that.

S.C. customers pay 11.6 cents for the first 800 kWh, and 11.1 cents beyond that.

Why is our electricity between 5½ to 9 times more expensive than Virginia’s?

And, why does it need to go even 8% higher?

This is nothing more than legislatively sanctioned theft.

LYN WILSON

Plantation House Road

Summerville

Cheers for kindness

My husband was taken to the emergency room on Dec. 29 for tests.

Knowing he would have a long wait, I stopped at the new Panera on U.S. Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant to get sandwiches for our lunch.

While chatting with the woman taking my order, I mentioned what had happened. When I took out my credit card, store manager Gabriel Bower said he had comped my order.

He added, “Can we do anything else to make your day better?”

I would like to publicly thank Mr. Bower and his staff for their kindness and welcome them to the community.

After a good lunch, my husband was pronounced fine and we returned home.

CAROL HECKROTTE

Rice Field Lane

Mount Pleasant

Standardize plates

I fully agree with the Jan. 6 editorial about license plates in South Carolina as well as nationwide.

Most plates are not readable by police or bystanders when needed.

After watching a lot of English videos during COVID-19, the European plates are so much better for emergency needs.

European plates have simple, large lettering and numbers. Car tags in Europe have no college decals, flags or other items to inhibit anyone from reading it.

The U.S. should standardize state plates to a readable size and print. Colors can be up to individual states. License plates, however, should not have frames from car dealers, sports teams or others that could cover information.

In this case, the European model is best. A license plate has but one purpose: identification.

PATRICK MURPHY

She Crab Court

Summerville