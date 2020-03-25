Letters to the Editor: Lessons from mom offer help with crisis

I feel that what we’re seeing across the globe and the actions we are taking regarding the COVID-19 pandemic are somewhat akin to what our parents or grandparents may have experienced during World War I, WWII and the Great Depression insofar as not knowing how events were going to affect them and the world in the long-term.

What became their new “normal” after those events?

With that thought in mind, I have a healthier respect for the things my mom did, raising four kids and providing for us.

Only when I became an adult did I ever understand our financial state when I was young. Mom was a very frugal person. And, now, it hits home why she was that way.

The events of her past required her to adapt to world events and what became the new “norm” for her generation. She did an exemplary job raising us and providing for us.

Remembering those days of my youth and comparing them to today’s challenges, I imagine this pandemic will reshape our outlook on life, how we raise our children and how we provide for them. And these times may well shape how our children raise and provide for their children. These are our life lessons.

How will we change and what will we do differently? Will we stop taking so many things for granted? Will we get our kids and grandchildren away from video games and TV to enjoy our communities and nature more?

Will we learn to separate our wants from our needs in a different way? Will we make a better effort to find middle ground in the politics?

This is a good time for all of us to reevaluate our lives, spiritually and financially, our commitment to our communities and country, and to consider how we can apply lessons from our moms (parents) to how we can adapt to today’s challenges and how we adapt to what will become our new normal.

RICKY GAYLARD

Grovehurst Drive

Charleston

Halt production

Manufacturers in the Lowcountry have brought unparalleled growth to our area. Now, however, is not the time for profit margins. Instead, it is a time for the corporate responsibility that they so ardently preach to finally shine.

Faced with the coronavirus threat, they must not focus on profit margins but rather focus on the community and those they employ.

Instead of passing memos telling coworkers to stay six feet apart, they should temporarily halt production and encourage workers to limit social interaction.

It is high time the companies that we have given such large tax breaks to return the favor and protect the people of the Lowcountry.

We must flatten the curve before it becomes too late. Our neighbors are actively counting on us.

THOMAS BATES

Marymeade Drive

Summerville

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Time is of essence

Collectively, we search for the right responses to another potential defining moment in world history.

As health is necessarily the tactical concern of the moment, the strategic economic concern is perhaps more crucial to all who occupy the planet.

As governments step up with measures to protect the populace in the short and mid-term, we are no doubt in a reactionary mode. Our only source of data is from the infected.

What we need is a random, fulsome gathering of data with testing kits that can be supplied only through the world-leading efforts of our “Big Pharma.”

Initial government mishandling of test kit production has placed us in a critical spot.

Unsolicited, key companies stepped up with a timely micro-focus on production.

Expect a dynamic rebound in testing kits. It is essential.

With testing kits, we will need many thousands of data entries, randomly drawn from previously uninfected people — the citizen volunteerism that is a hallmark of our leadership.

State public health officials also will need data entry volunteers. With this data, we can track the disease and those infected through all demographics so as to accurately predict outcomes that will enable us to establish a “new normal.”

Doing so hopefully will allow us to restore our economy in a timeframe that minimizes the damage. It needs to happen in weeks, not months.

MARK HETTERMANN

Indian Street

Mount Pleasant

School bill issues

The Senate’s school reform bill is a half-step forward for kids from kindergarten, a full step forward for teachers as a group, and a giant step forward for poor students and their ability to get scholarships at technical colleges.

However, the Senate has not reduced class sizes, the length of the school year, classroom hours nor added teacher classroom helpers.

Unless the House can address these issues and proffer a compromise, it will be another year before these problems are addressed for the good of the school system.

DENNIS J. DONAHUE JR.

Pelican Reach

Isle of Palms