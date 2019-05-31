Less space, more water
One small business on King Street, open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., has one restroom, maybe two.
Another business next door has three
restrooms. No one is in the shops for 15 hours a day or on Sunday.
Behind the shops are parking and some abandoned properties. Our city is “on fire” economically, and big developers are paying top prices, so this King Street property sells for big bucks.
Where the three or four restrooms existed, there are now 200 apartments with probably 400 bathrooms, 200 kitchens, laundry machines, or 150 rooms occupied 24/7.
Wonder why we have flooded streets and drains backing up?
The property has roofs and parking lots shedding water during storms with no place to go but to overload the streets, drains and your yard or mine.
My James Island lot has flooded five times since June but was only flooded by hurricanes before that.
The Historic Charleston Foundation, concerned with the rush of development that was to come, had a study done by Feiss, Wright and Anderson in 1974 that determined the height ordinance, which was adopted by Charleston City Council.
Many changes have been made to this ordinance, allowing for loopholes. It is not only criminal to change the city’s skyline, but the real change is done by packing people on top of each other and expecting gravity to dispose of water at an elevation 5-10 feet above sea level.
We’re drowning in our own success. Let’s turn the table. Charleston can still be America’s showplace and No. 1 tourist attraction by saving its livability rather than being just another copy-cat city of high-rises, parking lots and flooded streets.
THOMAS E. THORNHILL
Bishop Gadsden Way
Charleston
Naming library
Some time ago, when it first came to light that a new library to replace Cooper River Memorial Library would be renamed for North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey, I wrote a letter to the paper opposing the change.
I’m sure Keith Summey is a fine man, but he is not immortal.
The Cooper River will be with us forever. It is a beautiful and integral part of Charleston and should be honored.
Naming public buildings after humans is dangerous. After all, humans are human. Charleston County Council beware.
D.F. BAILEY
Houghton Drive
Charleston
Helping teachers
I read Jessica Holdman’s May 11 Post and Courier article on Nephron Pharmaceuticals and the program of hiring teachers for part-time work.
What a good idea from CEO Lou Kennedy. This project helps our teachers get a decent wage of $21 per hour.
Congratulations to Lou Kennedy and Nephron for thinking of our teachers. Hopefully, the Legislature will take notice and follow suit by giving our vastly underpaid teachers a decent wage increase.
ROY H. SEAY
Pignatelli Court
Mount Pleasant
Sex education law
I am a student at Wando High School in Mount Pleasant. During my sex ed class, my teacher did not make any mention of LGBTQ+ relationships.
In fact, if a sex ed teacher in South Carolina did mention this, they could be fired.
South Carolina’s law is especially discriminatory, only allowing teachers to paint non-heterosexual relationships in a negative light. This has led not only to teachers refusing to mention some topics, but a school news outlet was censored from covering the topic of anti-trans bathroom bills.
In addition to the anti-gay aspect, the law also requires an emphasis on abstinence, including limiting information on contraception to the context of family planning in marriage.
This goes against proven scientific research on effective forms of sex education. Emphasizing abstinence does not decrease the number of teens having sex; it only decreases the number of teens having safe sex.
While public school sex educators are censored, Planned Parenthood is there to educate on gender, sexuality and identity.
Planned Parenthood’s educators provide supportive, affirming and nonjudgmental sex-ed to LGBTQ groups using evidence-based curriculum and science.
Planned Parenthood additionally provides contraceptives free of charge and free of judgment.
South Carolina’s sex ed law discriminates against LGBTQ+ students. The law was introduced in 1988 and it is time for a 2019 update.
ZACHARY SWANSON
Wando Reach Court
Mount Pleasant
Faint praise
The headline reads: "Why a self-storage building downtown is earning praise."
The answer is simple: It’s not a new hotel or condo complex.
DEL BULL
Mariner’s Cay Drive
Folly Beach