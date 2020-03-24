Letters to the Editor: Lend veterans a hand during COVID-19 crisis

Historically, Americans have always risen to a higher level in times of strife or dire need. It is that time again.

As we respond to the many constituencies under duress as a result of COVID-19, please remember the older armed forces veterans in our midst. They are private individuals for the most part, and often remain isolated in times like these.

Many rely on their local American Legion, VFW or Disabled American Veterans posts for the main meal of the day as well as socializing. Their lunch may also be split in two meals and becomes a light dinner as well.

These resources are unavailable for the present. So, if you know of an elderly veteran living close by, knock on his or her door, thank him or her for their service and ask if anything is needed.

They will appreciate it and we must remember they are the reason we are able to live as we do.

STEVE DRISCOLL

Folly Road

Folly Beach

Stellar jazz musicians

I’d like to let people know about one of Charleston’s best kept secrets. We have, right here in our own city, some of the best jazz musicians in the country. I am talking about the six incredibly gifted musicians who gave a concert in the Simons Recital Hall at the College of Charleston on March 9.

This was the second annual concert by the C of C Faculty Jazz Ensemble, consisting of: Robert Lewis, tenor and soprano sax; David Heywood, flute and electronic flute; Tyler Ross, electric guitar; Gerald Gregory, piano; Ron Wiltrout, drums; and Frank Duvall, bass.

The concert consisted of six compositions, most of them original, and lasted a little over an hour. The music was absolutely awesome and the talent displayed by each person was prodigious.

The improvisations were superlative. Even somebody who is not into jazz probably would have enjoyed this music, and might have become a jazz fan.

I felt like it was a privilege to have been there for the concert.

In the future, if I hear of any of these wonderful musicians playing in a local club, restaurant or gallery, I will try to be there. The secret is out; now I know who they are.

ART KLEIN

Gammon Street

Charleston

Hoarding doesn’t pay

Kudos to Costco for letting hoarders know hoarding doesn’t pay. The company is posting signs that it will not accept returns on toilet paper, paper towels, sanitizing wipes, water, rice and Lysol.

All those who rushed to buy excessive amounts of toilet paper and other items that some perceived would be in short supply, depriving others from being able to buy any, are being taught a lesson.

Think of the needs of others before acting in ways that are selfish.

Costco, a company that accepts returns on just about everything, refuses to accept returns on these items that “flew off the shelf” when hoarders hit their stores.

DOUGLAS deVLAMING

Colleton Drive

Charleston

Support workers

Charleston has always faced challenges and trying times with courage, dignity, grace and unity. We have witnessed this time and time again. We are witnessing it now as a result of COVID-19.

It’s our job as good citizens to take care of the people in our community who need us most. Our food-and-beverage workers are struggling to make ends meet, unsure of when their next paycheck will come in.

Resolve to order takeout and dine at a distance until that’s no longer an option, and tip as if you dined in. They need us, and they deserve this.

Also, we cannot forget our health care providers. They’re facing a critical shortage of protective equipment, which puts not only their lives at risk but ours too.

They stay at work for us despite these critical shortages, so we can and should stay home for them. Make this promise. Keep them safe, so they may continue caring for our sickest and most vulnerable.

We are all adjusting to this unsettling new reality. We are all in this together, and together we will all get through this.

RENEE HARVEY

Ashley Avenue

Charleston

Bad behavior

I am sure I speak for many Americans when I say I wish I were privy to the intelligence briefings on COVID-19 that a group of U.S. senators were. They subsequently offloaded millions of dollars in stocks when they learned the pandemic would cause serious volatility in the stock market.

How disingenuous.

The rest of us who were oblivious to this information on the economic danger of the pandemic now see our portfolios, probably much smaller, bleeding profusely.

While they will try to justify their rancid behavior, I think they need to resign posthaste.

GERALD MACKEY

Harborsun Drive

Charleston