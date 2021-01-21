Letters to the Editor: Legislators fail us on COVID-19 vaccines by not funding DHEC

It is ironic that some of our state legislators are so eager to lay total blame on S.C. DHEC for not adequately managing the distribution and administration plan for the COVID-19 vaccines.

Where were they when the money was being doled out to state agencies and always leaving DHEC on the short end of the stick for decades?

Now at a time when our state is desperate for competent leadership in public health, I feel that our lawmakers are choosing to “pick the low-hanging fruit,” like what our state flag should look like, among many other frivolous issues.

I fully agree with columnist Brian Hicks that these people like to distract us from the fact that they won’t tackle significantly more difficult, pressing and expensive problems in our state.

Shame on them.

BEVERLY O’BRIEN

Retired public health nurse

Highwood Circle

James Island

Open-carry of weapons

A letter writer in the Jan. 17 Post and Courier asserted to have seen people brandishing weapons, rifles, shotguns and pistols in our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6.

That did not happen on a broad scale. There were a few individuals who had such items and they were arrested.

It is illegal to open-carry in Washington, D.C., at any time, and very few concealed carry permits are issued.

I don’t question the letter writer’s motivation or sincerity, but the conclusion about the potential for “tragedies” over minor disagreements is unfounded.

Please note that the open-carry initiative is about pistols and revolvers. There is no general South Carolina prohibition against openly carrying long guns (rifles and shotguns).

In fact, only firearms less than 12 inches may be concealed with a permit.

THOMAS E. CLARK

Mendenhall Street

Summerville

Abortion bill not pro-life

The “fetal heartbeat” bill drafted by our state legislators would make abortion illegal after six weeks of pregnancy, even in cases of rape or incest.

The only exception would be “to prevent death or serious injury to the woman.”

In what universe, other than the one inhabited by Richard Cash, R-Powdersville, would a young girl or woman be forced to have a baby as a result of rape or incest/rape?

Mr. Cash has a point when he states that “killing a baby cannot undo the rape.” He also believes that all rapists are caught and sent to prison. Many rapists are never caught and family members who commit incest/rape are often not reported.

The people who support this bill call themselves pro-life, but they are actually only pro-birth. They do not want to expand Medicare or Medicaid for prenatal care or provide for the child after it is born.

They do not want to offer social services such as food, rent or educational assistance to support the mother and child.

Aid to these unfortunate victims would be “socialism” and heaven forbid there should be any type of interference from the government into our personal lives.

JANE RIES

Wedgepark Road

Charleston

Legalize marijuana

Marijuana should be legalized, both for medicinal and personal use. As this country learned, humans will always find a way around restrictions placed on desired items. This populace’s desire for alcohol overcame a rigid governmental clampdown, including a constitutional amendment.

Marijuana, in all its forms, is not going away. So far, 33 states have legalized its medicinal use and 11 have deemed the drug legal for recreational use.

Instead of waging a never-ending, costly and unwinnable battle against its use, we should embrace the legal use of this drug.

Aside from its medicinal benefits, marijuana is proving to be a cash cow. By assigning excise and sales taxes to each purchase, states are benefiting from increased revenues.

Additionally, these states’ legal marijuana businesses produce thousands of jobs, increase business taxes and individual income taxes.

Plus, decriminalizing the use of marijuana should lead to the release and pardon of more than 40,000 prisoners serving time for nonviolent possession convictions. This also would save $20,000 to $40,000 spent on housing and feeding each of these prisoners.

This additional tax revenue could assist in supporting the public educational system, improving infrastructure and the lives of South Carolinians in need.

The benefits of legalizing marijuana far outweigh the costs of waging this ongoing battle against a product that offers such positive potential.

KEVIN HILDRETH

Law Lane

Mount Pleasant