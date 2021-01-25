Letters to the Editor: Legislation would allow use of medical marijuana

This year’s session of the South Carolina General Assembly will have the opportunity to pass the S.C. Compassionate Care Act (S.150 and H.3661).

First and foremost, our citizens need to educate themselves on what the legislation entails so they can decide for themselves whether to agree or disagree.

These bills have bipartisan support from around the state. If it were to pass, the act would allow therapeutic uses of cannabis.

Medical cannabis reduces pain, nausea and seizures. It also allows patients who are unable to gain weight, due to nausea, to regain their appetite so they can nourish their bodies.

There have been more than 60 medical organizations from around the world that have endorsed medical cannabis, including the American Academy of Family Physicians and the American Nurses Association.

The act delineates the debilitating medical conditions that would warrant a prescription.

It also details how the cannabis is to be dispensed. There would be an advisory board of medical professionals for oversight.

The legislation is not about what you or I personally think about cannabis.

Ultimately, the citizens of South Carolina are a free people who own their bodies.

They should have the final decision on what kind of medical treatments they should be able to access.

It should always be about the patient having the ability to choose.

This should be the year that S.C. citizens can be free to use medical cannabis.

JAMES PITTS MARSH

Shadow Arbor Circle

Charleston

Outrageous spending

People in Charleston are homeless, starving, sick and losing their jobs and businesses are closing, yet the city has set aside $3 million to save two brick smokestacks.

This is absurd spending. What world are we living in?

Any why did the University of South Carolina raise tuition but spend $100,000 on a chicken statue?

J.J. WOOD

Lynne Avenue

Charleston

Wofford’s responsibility

The Dec. 26 commentary by John Burbage was spot-on regarding the Wofford English Department making unsubstantiated accusations of systemic racism among the entire Wofford community and falsely painting activist alumni with the same brush of racial intolerance.

Wofford President Dr. Nayef Samhat’s silence, by default, condoned those statements, and his implementation of biased anti-racism programs for students and faculty have justifiably upset loyal Wofford alumni.

Does the topic “Anti-Racism 101: An Anti-Racist Tool Kit” offer a balanced discussion on positive ways to solve relationships?

Does the narrative “A political activist tool that offers skills that challenge white supremacy and mobilize communities of action” sound conciliatory?

Does the English Department’s “Concern about a cycle of racial violence on our students and colleagues at Wofford” sound like an open-minded liberal arts commitment to searching for truth ?

This generation of students at Wofford is the most race-tolerant group of students in the history of the school.

Why do they need to be re-educated on social injustices? Dr. Samhat’s emphasis on identity politics parallels the national hysteria on race and can create more polarization than unity on campus.

When did the Wofford administration and faculty get the moral authority to apply their own litmus test to determine the degree of racism among the students?

What happened to “academic responsibility”?

The administration is wasting thousands of dollars adding equity personnel and propaganda programs when those dollars could be better spent funding financial aid scholarships for needy students.

CARROLL PLAYER

Wofford Class of 1960

Rosewood Drive

Florence

Housing crisis building

I am no economist, but do try to choose and spend wisely. I witnessed the burst in the 1990s’ housing bubble and I believe that a similar correction will be inevitable in the near future.

The crucial lack of affordable housing in the Charleston area becomes more obvious on a daily basis although housing developments, hotels, shopping center and apartments continue to be built at warp speed.

As systemic racial, economic and social injustices rise along with the floodwaters and unrest, housing costs continue to soar.

My question is why developers, planners, builders, property owners and real estate agents are not more circumspect in their decisions.

Is everyone just out for a quick profit? Have we come to our community’s Marie Antoinette “let them eat cake” moment in history?

FREIDA MCDUFFIE

Harbor Oaks Drive

Charleston

Conservative rebuttal

While the actions of a few at the Capitol are reprehensible and indefensible, just what impeachable offenses did President Donald Trump commit? Pursuit of an Electoral College challenge is not grounds for impeachment. Without calling for violence, how can you impeach a president for a speech that is constitutionally protected?

Democrats are punishing Trump supporters while this summer they stood with violent Black Lives Matter and antifa protesters. In passive approval, Democratic leaders watched as cities burned, Trump supporters were attacked, monuments toppled, businesses looted and lives smashed while the police were scorned and rejected.

Despite the hypocrisy and with active support of the Democratic party, Big Tech, big business and big government, social media are using their platforms to cancel conservatives. Twitter, for example, allows the Chinese to brag about genocide, President Xi Jinping touts the superiority of Chinese communism and Iran’s spiritual leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei writes about destroying Israel. Yet, they have banned Trump and thousands of conservatives.

With a passionate belief in equal rights, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. imagined a fair and civil America. Forgetting Dr. King, Democrats are attacking the foundations of our republic. Despite electing a black president, they preach that America is a racist nation. They foster identity politics, political correctness, “woke” and cancel culture. In Orwellian fashion, they control the use of words and thought to match their beliefs. Those not conforming become a threat to society subject to “cancellation” and persecution. Under these conditions, the touting of unity is both sanctimonious and insulting.

BILL BISSETTE

Short Street

Charleston

Recognize disunity

The phrase, “This is not who we are” has been making the rounds since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Unfortunately, our nation’s history suggests otherwise. I would argue that this is exactly who we are, and until that is recognized, I don’t expect much in the way of healing and unity.

JOHN COX

Dragoon Drive

Mount Pleasant