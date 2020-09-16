Letters to the Editor: Leave Citadel training up to qualified leaders

In 1946, I entered Murray Barracks and was assigned to Company D for my plebe year, which was an experience I’ll never forget.

My sophomore year, I was assigned as a squad leader in Company H quartered in Padgett-Thomas Barracks.

The first quarter of my junior year, I was a platoon sergeant in Company K. The second quarter, I was company executive officer of Company L. Both were in Padgett-Thomas Barracks.

My senior year, I was executive officer of the newly formed Company N in Law Barracks.

This rotation between companies and barracks provided me the opportunity to meet and become friends with a large number of cadets. It also allowed me to observe a variety of leadership styles from which to learn what was good and what was poor leadership.

Upon graduation, I was immediately assigned to the First Cavalry Division’s Eighth Engineer Combat Battalion’s D Company, Camp Drake, Japan.

Six weeks later, the division was deployed to Korea where I spent the year as a combat platoon leader and executive officer changing companies five times.

The only training I had before Japan was what I had learned at The Citadel. I cannot overstate the value of learning how to accommodate oneself to a variety of diverse individuals, environments and situations.

During my 25-year Army career, I served in two wars, in eight foreign countries, commanded units from a platoon to an engineer group, and worked too many different jobs to recall. So I can attest to the value of rotating cadets among units at The Citadel.

Furthermore, I believe politicians should leave the training of individuals up to academicians and those qualified in the fields being taught.

W.H. KASTNER

Citadel Class of 1950

Retired Army colonel

Furman Drive

Charleston

Time for decision

We are getting closer to the presidential election and having to make that critical decision.

If you look at what is happening around our country, it may make your final decision easier. We have cities with riots, looting and destruction and all are run by Democrats. They are allowing this to continue despite people living there afraid to leave their homes, businesses being destroyed and law enforcers being hurt. And many of them want to defund the police. Can you imagine living in those cities?

On a national basis the Democratic-controlled House wants to spend another $3 trillion, including continuing to pay some laid-off workers more than they earned while working. That’s a real disincentive. Democrats also favor guaranteed income, free medical care, free college and more.

Look at the difference in the conventions. The Democratic Party convention was all negative. It was all about what is bad about America. The Republican convention was very positive pointing out all the good things that have been done and offering further improvements.

I do not like Trump’s personality and the way he expresses himself, but I do like what he has done with tax reduction, overturning Obama regulations and being tough with countries on trade and foreign relations. It showed with the growth of the economy and jobs before the pandemic. He has the best chance of restoring the economy as the pandemic eases and we get back to normal.

ROGER STEEL

Marsh Hen Drive

Seabrook Island

A turning point

Like many of my ancestors, my great-grandfather, Gen. Charles P. Summerall, former military chief of staff (when there was only one at a time) and beloved icon of Citadel history, attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The motto of that revered institution is “Duty, Honor, Country.”

Throughout his lengthy career as a highly decorated officer, my great-grandfather took that motto with the same grave seriousness as those who put it in place in the 19th century.

Our country is now at a turning point.

Through family knowledge of the general, including conversations with my father, who knew him well, it’s always been clear that the current commander-in-chief would have disgusted him, even without the latest revelations about his contempt for military service members.

The current president’s duty is only to himself, his honor is nonexistent and, due to his obvious disinterest and incompetence, the country has never been in worse shape in my lifetime.

I, and my entire family (including my father), will support no politician who acts as a sycophantic enabler of someone so pathologically narcissistic and amoral.

There are countless reasons to support Joe Biden for president, Joe Cunningham for the House and Jaime Harrison for the Senate, but the most important one is that they stand against the most dangerous and criminal administration in modern American history.

THOMAS SUMMERALL

Confederate Circle

Charleston

Libertarian option

Democrat or Republican. Which one is the lesser of two evils?

When the video of George Floyd’s death came out, my most liberal and most conservative friends were both outraged and hurt over the injustice. We were all in agreement it was tragic and the officers needed to be held accountable. But very quickly we began to choose “sides.”

I don’t think we disagree much. So why are we so angry at each other? Fear.

We’re afraid because deep down we all recognize that our government has more power than is safe.

It’s a fear both parties have. We’re afraid “they” will win and wield this power.

“Their” policies will destroy our country and our freedom.

While we argue with each other, we miss the real problem: a two-party system in which both parties expand the power of government.

If you don’t want the “other” guy having so much power, you have to stop giving that power to “your” guy.

The Founding Fathers knew governments easily become oppressive. Our government should be small and transparent enough that we don’t have to fear it in the hands of the “other.”

If you are tired of overpolicing, overtaxation, loss of your freedoms, debt and losing your rights, then vote for Libertarian Jo Jorgensen for president.

Continuing to vote for the same two parties will only continue us down this same divisive path.

If you don’t want to have to fear “their” president getting into office anymore, uniting behind a Libertarian ticket is the only answer.

MELISSA COUTURE

Eberly Avenue

North Charleston

O’Neal for coroner

Having recently retired from Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy, I’ve had several occasions to observe Bobbi Jo O’Neal as she went about her very difficult work as a deputy coroner.

Ms. O’Neal is dedicated to working on behalf of the deceased; she wants the truth for them; and she is a skilled investigator with more than 20 years’ experience.

As chief deputy coronor, Ms. O’Neal’s demeanor is forthright but compassionate, respectful of the innate dignity of every person.

Ms. O’Neal, a registered nurse who has undergone extensive additional training, is able to address honestly and competently even the most personal, agonized concerns of survivors.

Look at her record and you’ll likely be glad that such a qualified person wants to serve in this difficult, vital position.

A board-certified medicolegal death investigator, she has investigated every imaginable kind of death, authored “Investigating Infant Deaths” and known the pressure of working tragic, high-profile deaths, including the Sofa Super Store fire and the Emanuel AME Church deaths.

During her tenures, her department was awarded more than $900,000 in grants to improve autopsy and morgue services, evidence management, DNA testing and opioid prevention services.

She’s an award-winning member of the S.C. Coroners Association and president-elect of the International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners.

A fellow chaplain noted a decade ago when I was in training, “Oh, good. Bobbi Jo’s on tonight.” He was right.

REV. GALE H. COOPER

Bishop Gadsden Way

Charleston

Do your part

From the onset of the COVID-19 virus, we have been offered good medical advice from the CDC as well as the federal health team.

Just as with regular cold and flu season, we were advised to wash our hands and keep them off our faces. Then instructions for practicing social distancing and wearing face masks were advised to try to control the spread of the virus.

Some folks are looking for someone to blame for the continued spread. It’s not the mayor. It’s not the governor. It’s not the president.

If you want someone to blame, go look in the mirror. Have you done your part?

Let’s not make ourselves the cause of more death, more unemployment, more loss of income and production.

Don’t make it harder for all of us to get through this.

CHRIS CHRISTOPHER

Halsey Street

Charleston

Revisit Hwy. 41 plan

As a 16-year resident of Rivertowne in Mount Pleasant, I have witnessed the explosive population growth and resulting traffic congestion on S.C. Highway 41.

The successful widening of Highway 41 is critical to our quality of life.

But I also have come to appreciate and respect our neighbors in the Phillips community. I have observed them to be peaceful and lawful with a proud culture that goes back many years.

For some months, I was in favor of Alternative 1 for widening Highway 41 because it seemed the best alternative for the majority of residents in this area.

In recent weeks, however, I have changed my mind.

For hundreds of years we, in the white majority, have ignored our impact on the lives of black citizens.

Alternative 1 and its very negative impact on the Phillips community residents is a further example of this unfair and unjust treatment.

Furthermore, it is my understanding that government money earmarked for displaced Phillips residents may never reach the affected residents because of historical legal issues on property titles. This would be especially unjust and inhumane.

I urge all members of our community to rethink their position on the Highway 41 widening and oppose Alternative 1 or any other alternative that has a significant impact on the Phillips community.

Our good neighbors in Phillips have earned the right for their voices to be heard and respected.

PAUL A. SESSA

Olympia Fields Lane

Mount Pleasant

Don’t delete history

Are the smokestacks in downtown Charleston more historically significant than the pedestal that held John C. Calhoun’s statue?

Why on earth would the city save a barely visible portion of the smokestacks for people who have no idea what their purpose was?

A lot of this correctness is senseless and expensive.

I also believe that, in the future, people will come to regret deleting history.

Maybe some of these decisions should be pondered over a period of time, possibly a month, six months or even a year.

WAYNE WICKER

North Hermitage Road

Beaufort

Loss of discourse

Contemporary conservative and progressive rhetoric seem to have replaced logic and reason with personal attack.

The original meaning of the word “forensic” was “reasoned discourse.” There seems to be little of that lately.

Invective pouring from the United States upon Russia’s announcement of a possible coronavirus vaccine and introduction without thorough testing is an example. Reasoned discussion without the invective might produce better results.

In contrast, during the slaughter of WWI, British scientists proposed testing a theory espoused by the Prussian Academy of Sciences.

The test had to wait for favorable conditions until 1919, but the result was the proof of Einstein’s general theory of relativity.

I hope (but I am not optimistic) that this rhetorical trend can be reversed when the people of the world emerge from the ravages of the pandemic.

JIM TONGE

English Street

North Charleston