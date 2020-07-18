Letters to the Editor: Leave base of Calhoun statue empty

My suggestion is to leave the base of the John C. Calhoun statue empty. It will serve future generations, with a more objective view, to know of the Black Lives Matter mania that swept this country in 2020.

Certainly much of the African American perspective of American history has not been fully taught, but there is a balance.

Those Confederates on the statues were Americans. It was a civil war, that is, an internecine struggle, American verses American. Their grandfathers may have fought during the Revolution and their grandchildren may have fought in the World Wars.

To judge the morals of your neighbor is presumptuous, but to judge the morals of people in another time of different societal attitudes against this more enlightened and civilized period is unfortunate.

MOULTRIE D. PLOWDEN

Wade Hampton Avenue

Walterboro

No dogs on bridge

The July 12 Pet Docs column on taking your dog running in extreme heat was very timely, but missed one important point.

When relating that a dog became overheated and required hospitalization after running on the Ravenel Bridge, the author failed to note that the bridge has signs posted on both ends saying that dogs are prohibited.

There are many good reasons for this, and lack of shade and hot pavement certainly qualify.

From a dog’s perspective, not only is the bridge hot underfoot, hot overhead and has an incline that requires increased effort, it also is crowded with strangers’ legs and bikes whizzing past and has no grass for bathroom breaks.

I have seen many piles of excrement and many near-miss accidents where dogs stretched their leashes across the bike lane because the owner was not keeping proper control.

There is simply no reason to bring a dog on the bridge; he doesn’t care about the view.

Please, for the sake of your dog and your fellow bridge users, obey the signs and exercise your dog elsewhere.

DIANE RICE

Chatelain Way

Mount Pleasant

Schools need officers

I read with great interest the July 11 Post and Courier commentary titled, “Why we need to abolish law enforcement in our schools.”

It was written by two university academicians. I found the op-ed to be thought-provoking but deeply disturbing, especially given their statement that “The historic presence of police in our school hallways also illuminates the complicity of teachers and administrators in segregation.”

They go on to say that “Many educators, administrators and counselors do not see the lives of black and brown children as precious.”

I have to wonder what research studies they are referencing to when making these claims?

Their comments about having police officers in schools are even more critical.

My experience as a once-a-week Rotary reader for 18 years at a Charleston County School District Title I elementary school and a school board member of a local high school and middle school is that the school administrators, teachers and, yes, police officers are highly dedicated to meeting the educational needs of all their students, regardless of their race or ethnic background.

While providing safety and security for all students, teachers and visitors, I have seen the police resource officers meeting, greeting and conversing with students as they enter school, establishing a rapport with them and setting a great example for our children.

It’s time we all express our appreciation to law enforcement for all they do, especially in our schools. Eliminating police in schools would be a mistake.

DAVE NEFF

Rutledge Avenue

Charleston

Support Scott’s bill

A full-page Amnesty International ad on the back page of the July 12 Post and Courier’s A section is an absolute insult to Sen. Tim Scott.

Sen. Scott introduced a bill that would make dozens of changes and improvements in police work. : He offered Democrats 20 amendments to win bipartisan support.

In an extremely emotional appeal on the anniversary of the Emanuel AME Church shooting, Sen. Scott asked all of his Senate colleagues to approve his police reform bill so that a discussion could be held and genuine changes made. Without these changes, he said, more people will die.

The Senate rejected the bill by five votes, and Sen. Scott predicted that a new bill would emerge from the Democrats with all of his points in it. They didn’t even wait that long. They waited a week.

I am embarrassed to see Amnesty International’s name attached to this and will not longer support them.

LINDA ENSOR

Hamlet Road

Summerville